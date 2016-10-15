Your browser is out-of-date.

17 easy cleaning tips you can do today!

Leigh Leigh
Lakes By Yoo 2, Future Light Design Future Light Design KitchenKitchen utensils
Maintaining and looking after our home is sometimes very tiring, especially when we have full-time jobs, children and other things to focus our energy on. Who wants to do a spring clean every Saturday when the sun is shining?

But in South Africa, it's important to clean our homes regularly so that they look fresh, clean and bright, especially in the hot and sticky summer months. Dirt and grime can build up, making our home look very run down, messy and unappealing. A home can even end up being quite run down if it isn't looked after.

What's important to note, however, is that by cleaning smart, you don't have to do big cleans so often. This makes it much more manageable! 

This is why today at homify, we are bringing you 17 easy cleaning tips that you can do so quickly and conveniently, that it won't even feel like a job. Yet your home will benefit from it over and over again!

1. Invest in some dryer sheets

Apartamento Lisboa , Espaço Mínimo Espaço Mínimo Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Espaço Mínimo

Espaço Mínimo
Espaço Mínimo
Espaço Mínimo

Use them to remove dust from those hard to reach corners, like the wooden skirting and the top of the door frames. You home will be dust-free in no time!

2. Go Macgyver

Notting Hill home, Alex Maguire Photography Alex Maguire Photography KitchenSinks & taps
Alex Maguire Photography

Notting Hill home

Alex Maguire Photography
Alex Maguire Photography
Alex Maguire Photography

Invent your own scrubbing brush for the dishes by screwing a scrubbing brush head onto a drill. 

Or finally invest in that automatic dishwashing machine.

With no dirty plates staked up high, your kitchen will be the most clean that it has ever been.

3. Polish those shoes

homify Corridor, hallway & stairs Clothes hooks & stands
homify

homify
homify
homify

Use baking soda and hydrogen peroxide on your beautiful white shoes to keep them looking sparkly and new.

4. Get a spare toothbrush

生成りのビルトインガレージハウス, H2O設計室 ( H2O Architectural design office ) H2O設計室 ( H2O Architectural design office ) Garages & sheds
H2O設計室　( H2O Architectural design office )

H2O設計室　( H2O Architectural design office )
H2O設計室　( H2O Architectural design office )
H2O設計室　( H2O Architectural design office )

No, not for your guests. Use a toothbrush to clean those tiny places that seem to gather dust and dirt, including the plastic trim inside your car.

5. Make lemonade

Freestanding Kitchen Sculleries of Stockbridge KitchenElectronics freestanding
Sculleries of Stockbridge

Freestanding Kitchen

Sculleries of Stockbridge
Sculleries of Stockbridge
Sculleries of Stockbridge

Put a bowl of lemon slices and water in the microwave for a few minutes and you'll have your very own natural cleaner. Use it to wipe out that microwave in a chemical-free way.

6. Salad, anyone?

Full Height Shutters for Velux Windows homify Windows & doors Blinds & shutters
homify

Full Height Shutters for Velux Windows

homify
homify
homify

Use your salad tongs to create the ultimate blind cleaner! Cover the tons with fabric and instantly you have a cleaning tool that is far superior to any other one you've ever used. Your blinds will remain looking modern, clean and new!

7. Keep the lights clean

Puffins Table Lamp Hunkydory Home Living roomLighting
Hunkydory Home

Puffins Table Lamp

Hunkydory Home
Hunkydory Home
Hunkydory Home

Lampshades often get overlooked in a spring clean, but a good clean can change the whole look and feel of your home. Use a lint roller or a pet hair remover to get rid of that dust!

8. Clean the tools

Catalogo Furlan Mobili, de-cube de-cube Garages & sheds
de-cube

de-cube
de-cube
de-cube

Tools are often the last priority when it comes to cleaning, but they should be looked after. Especially in the coastal towns in South Africa, rust can gather very quickly.

This is why we recommend leaving the tools in a bowl of white vinegar overnight. They will look like they just arrived from the shop!

9. Spray the clothes

'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella

homify
homify
homify

All you need is vodka, filtered water and some essential oils and you can create a homemade spray that will get rid of any smells. 

10. Lost and found

Vintage-Photography, silent-cube-photography silent-cube-photography
silent-cube-photography

silent-cube-photography
silent-cube-photography
silent-cube-photography

Who needs a professional when you can do it yourself?

Wrap some stockings over the mouth of your vacuum and you'll be able to pick up those small items that you haven't been able to find such as earrings. 

11. Don't forget the oven

Open plan living, dinning room and kitchen GK Architects Ltd KitchenElectronics
GK Architects Ltd

Open plan living, dinning room and kitchen

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

How often do our ovens end up looking grimy and gritty?

Make a homemade paste out of baking soda and vinegar and leave it in the oven overnight. You'll end up with a chemical-free yet sparkling clean oven!

12. Toilets matter

Flat Conversion in Islington, GK Architects Ltd GK Architects Ltd BathroomBathtubs & showers
GK Architects Ltd

Flat Conversion in Islington

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

Your bathroom should never be overlooked when it comes to a fresh and clean home, which is why we suggest making your own bowl fresheners. Create them in an ice try out of citric acid, baking soda and dish soap. You don't even need to go to the shop!

13. Or the bath

Cloud Stone Bath Waters Baths of Ashbourne BathroomBathtubs & showers
Waters Baths of Ashbourne

Cloud Stone Bath

Waters Baths of Ashbourne
Waters Baths of Ashbourne
Waters Baths of Ashbourne

Use white vinegar and essential oils to wipe down the tub.

14. It's all about the oil

Lakes By Yoo 2, Future Light Design Future Light Design KitchenKitchen utensils
Future Light Design

Lakes By Yoo 2

Future Light Design
Future Light Design
Future Light Design

This may sound counter productive, but use oil to get rid of that stubborn kitchen grease and then clean off the fresh oil. It works like a charm!

15. A fruity fact

Antiqued Mirror Bathroom Panelling Rupert Bevan Ltd BathroomMirrors
Rupert Bevan Ltd

Antiqued Mirror Bathroom Panelling

Rupert Bevan Ltd
Rupert Bevan Ltd
Rupert Bevan Ltd

Did you know that if you cut a grapefruit in half, cover it with salt and rub it over water stains, they disappear immediately?

Your bathroom will never look so shiny!

16. About the pets

Dixie Sofa Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs
Loaf

Dixie Sofa

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

Window squeegee's are glorious inventions for so many reasons, but they also remove pet hair from your sofa in a matter of seconds!

17. Keep the sink dry

Sink with drain grooves on the worktop AD3 Design Limited KitchenSinks & taps
AD3 Design Limited

Sink with drain grooves on the worktop

AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited

Lastly, don't forget to dry your kitchen sink with a dish towel after you've used it. This will keep it hygienic and clean.

If you like this ideabook, read these 10 habits to keep your home clean and tidy.

