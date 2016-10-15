17 easy cleaning tips you can do today!

Maintaining and looking after our home is sometimes very tiring, especially when we have full-time jobs, children and other things to focus our energy on. Who wants to do a spring clean every Saturday when the sun is shining?

But in South Africa, it's important to clean our homes regularly so that they look fresh, clean and bright, especially in the hot and sticky summer months. Dirt and grime can build up, making our home look very run down, messy and unappealing. A home can even end up being quite run down if it isn't looked after.

What's important to note, however, is that by cleaning smart, you don't have to do big cleans so often. This makes it much more manageable!

This is why today at homify, we are bringing you 17 easy cleaning tips that you can do so quickly and conveniently, that it won't even feel like a job. Yet your home will benefit from it over and over again!