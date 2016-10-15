17 easy cleaning tips you can do today!

Maintaining and looking after our home is sometimes very tiring, especially when we have full-time jobs, children and other things to focus our energy on. Who wants to do a spring clean every Saturday when the sun is shining?
But in South Africa, it's important to clean our homes regularly so that they look fresh, clean and bright, especially in the hot and sticky summer months. Dirt and grime can build up, making our home look very run down, messy and unappealing. A home can even end up being quite run down if it isn't looked after.
What's important to note, however, is that by cleaning smart, you don't have to do big cleans so often. This makes it much more manageable!
This is why today at homify, we are bringing you 17 easy cleaning tips that you can do so quickly and conveniently, that it won't even feel like a job. Yet your home will benefit from it over and over again!
Use them to remove dust from those hard to reach corners, like the wooden skirting and the top of the door frames. You home will be dust-free in no time!
Invent your own scrubbing brush for the dishes by screwing a scrubbing brush head onto a drill.
Or finally invest in that automatic dishwashing machine.
With no dirty plates staked up high, your kitchen will be the most clean that it has ever been.
Use baking soda and hydrogen peroxide on your beautiful white shoes to keep them looking sparkly and new.
No, not for your guests. Use a toothbrush to clean those tiny places that seem to gather dust and dirt, including the plastic trim inside your car.
Put a bowl of lemon slices and water in the microwave for a few minutes and you'll have your very own natural cleaner. Use it to wipe out that microwave in a chemical-free way.
Use your salad tongs to create the ultimate blind cleaner! Cover the tons with fabric and instantly you have a cleaning tool that is far superior to any other one you've ever used. Your blinds will remain looking modern, clean and new!
Lampshades often get overlooked in a spring clean, but a good clean can change the whole look and feel of your home. Use a lint roller or a pet hair remover to get rid of that dust!
Tools are often the last priority when it comes to cleaning, but they should be looked after. Especially in the coastal towns in South Africa, rust can gather very quickly.
This is why we recommend leaving the tools in a bowl of white vinegar overnight. They will look like they just arrived from the shop!
All you need is vodka, filtered water and some essential oils and you can create a homemade spray that will get rid of any smells.
Who needs a professional when you can do it yourself?
Wrap some stockings over the mouth of your vacuum and you'll be able to pick up those small items that you haven't been able to find such as earrings.
How often do our ovens end up looking grimy and gritty?
Make a homemade paste out of baking soda and vinegar and leave it in the oven overnight. You'll end up with a chemical-free yet sparkling clean oven!
Your bathroom should never be overlooked when it comes to a fresh and clean home, which is why we suggest making your own bowl fresheners. Create them in an ice try out of citric acid, baking soda and dish soap. You don't even need to go to the shop!
Use white vinegar and essential oils to wipe down the tub.
This may sound counter productive, but use oil to get rid of that stubborn kitchen grease and then clean off the fresh oil. It works like a charm!
Did you know that if you cut a grapefruit in half, cover it with salt and rub it over water stains, they disappear immediately?
Your bathroom will never look so shiny!
Window squeegee's are glorious inventions for so many reasons, but they also remove pet hair from your sofa in a matter of seconds!
Lastly, don't forget to dry your kitchen sink with a dish towel after you've used it. This will keep it hygienic and clean.
