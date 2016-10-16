A surprisingly spacious 33 square metre home (that will steal your heart!)

If you ever thought that your home was cramped and compact, then you will have a surprise waiting for you in this homify 360 feature. The house we visit today is only 33 square metres in area, and although that is quite tiny. This home is full of style, elegance and sophistication. It’s a great space for a professional that needs to be in the centre of town, allowing easy access to work and the social scene. But, the quality of this functional apartment is just as attractive as its location, and we cannot wait to explore it completely. The architects of this cute and cosy modern living space knew exactly how to maximise its features.