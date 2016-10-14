A small apartment with more than enough room!

Today, we are going to visit Rio de Janeiro where design professionals Carolina Mendonca have designed and created a small apartment that is savvy and smart.
As we explore this home today, we will see how a small home can provide all of the functionality and the comforts that we could ever possibly need. We will see that sometimes dynamite does indeed come in small packages and with the right tricks and tips, we can truly have a home that is small with more than enough room.
Henry David Thoreau once said,
As you simplify your life, the laws of the universe will be simpler; solitude will not be solitude, poverty will not be poverty, nor weakness weakness.
Let's take a look at what he means…
One of the first tricks when it comes to a small home is to go for an open plan design. Walls separating rooms just make a home look crowded and constricted.
In this living area, we can see how the dining room and living room flow into one another, achieving a very spacious look and feel. The functionalities of each space are very clearly defined, without there being a need for walls.
Have a look at these other tips for how to stylishly split a room without a wall.
The designers have also gone for a white colour palette, which makes the room seem that much more spacious and bright. This is a great base colour as it reflects the natural light as well as the artificial light.
Another tip, as we can see in the dining room, is to go for glass or perspex furniture that is lightweight, takes up minimal space and looks transparent. This enhances the feeling of spaciousness.
Another very modern and savvy way to create space in a small apartment is to invest in lots of smart storage solutions.
In this living room, we can see how shelves extend across the entire wall around the television, providing plenty of space for books, magazines, decor items and remote controls to be stored neatly away.This keeps the room looking sleek and spacious.
In a small home, the last thing that you want are items cluttering the home. You can also invest in smart storage furniture, keeping linen and other items stored in a sofa or underneath the bed.
Have a look at these 12 clever ideas for storage.
If you look at this image quickly, it looks like the dining room extends into a another part of the house, but on closer inspection, it is merely a reflection of the existing space thanks to the large glass mirror that extends along the entire wall behind the dining room table. This is a wonderful design trick, adding depth to a room and making it seem that much larger and more expansive. Add a mirror to any small room or space to achieve this effect.
In this image, we can clearly see what a role smart storage solutions play in the home too. The cupboards have been carefully fitted into the corner, serving a multitude of functions. Don't you love the little bar area that has been created out of the little nook?
The designers have gone for a very edgy design in the kitchen, opting for a black look and feel. This is very slick!
Black works well in this space because of the natural light that floods the home. Dark colours can sometimes make a space seem dark and dingy, so if you want to go for them, make sure you have a well-lit home.
You'll also notice that the counter tops are bare except for the most functional of items. This is because a minimalist approach has been adopted, ensuring only the most necessary of items remain seen. This is a great tip for a small space, just like we saw in the living room.
Have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen.
The bedroom is a very peaceful and serene space, which we can tell just by looking at it. The soft, plush white linen works in harmony with the light wooden finishes, making this area a little cocoon where the resident can relax and regroup. These neutral tones are very tranquil.
In this area, we can see how the designers have again used a mirror to create a feeling of spaciousness. It immediately opens up the room and makes it seem cosy yet comfortable.
We can also see how the designers have used blinds to filter in the natural light, creating a cool space that is calming and homely.
We end off our tour in the bathroom, where the designers have some last tricks up their sleeves.
For starters, they've invested in a medicine cabinet, which hides behind a mirror. Here items can be stored neatly away, while there is still the functionality of the mirror. There is also a cabinet under the sink, meaning that there is no need for toothpaste, make-up or shampoo bottles to be littering the little basin area.
Above the toilet, there are also little shelves where items can be stored neatly away. This makes the room feel very neat and organised.
A neat and tidy space opens up the room for modern features, such as a big shower. This is smart design in its finest!
If you like this ideabook, you'll love this one: a small, old home gets a new life on a small budget.