13 modern wall decor ideas

Have your ever considered ways to get your home looking more interesting, unique and modern? Well there are so many ways to get your home attractive, relaxing and more comfortable, but in this edition of homify, we consider the walls of your home, and ways to make them more creative, stylish and elegant. These 13 modern wall ideas are sure to get your home amazing again, and with the help of the interior designers at homify, there is no excuse for a shoddy and boring interior.
Wooden boards or sheets are a fantastic means of decoration for the walls of our homes, they add a warming yet quaint atmosphere while incorporating a nature loving aspect too that is inviting and cosy.
In this image we see a comfortable, yet stylish interior décor that is enhanced by the addition of varying wooden tones in a modern setting.
Stone makes for an excellent decorative feature to the interior of a home, while being contemporary too. This feature wall doesn’t overwhelm the entire home décor, but instead creates a statement in style.
In a small home it is necessary to designate space, and this wall is a great way to create a division between the living room and dining area, allowing the room to feel open and welcoming without looking cramped and cluttered.
This is a fabulous colour choice for a room that evokes a luxurious, stylish effect. It’s a wooden feature that is copper in colour, and adds a whimsical, opulent and textured artful feature to a modern home.
How about these options?
The stone and brick decorative walls of this home has a charming and attractive sense of personality and chic style. It’s welcoming and the colour scheme is a fascinating choice too, allowing this space to be bright in colour and brilliant in illumination.
These 8 low-cost tricks to get more space in your home are simply amazing!