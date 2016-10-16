Your browser is out-of-date.

13 modern wall decor ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Living room
Have your ever considered ways to get your home looking more interesting, unique and modern? Well there are so many ways to get your home attractive, relaxing and more comfortable, but in this edition of homify, we consider the walls of your home, and ways to make them more creative, stylish and elegant. These 13 modern wall ideas are sure to get your home amazing again, and with the help of the interior designers at homify, there is no excuse for a shoddy and boring interior.

1. Wooden walls

Mall Of Istanbul Rezidans , GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ Modern living room
GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ

GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ
GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ
GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ

Wooden boards or sheets are a fantastic means of decoration for the walls of our homes, they add a warming yet quaint atmosphere while incorporating a nature loving aspect too that is inviting and cosy.

2. Horizontal strips

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

In this image we see a comfortable, yet stylish interior décor that is enhanced by the addition of varying wooden tones in a modern setting.

3. The less is more

PROJETO ARQUITETÔNICO DA RESIDÊNCIA PRUNER, ArchDesign STUDIO ArchDesign STUDIO Living room
ArchDesign STUDIO

ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO

Stone makes for an excellent decorative feature to the interior of a home, while being contemporary too. This feature wall doesn’t overwhelm the entire home décor, but instead creates a statement in style.

4. Creative split

MS apartment, Studio ro+ca Studio ro+ca Living room
Studio ro+ca

Studio ro+ca
Studio ro+ca
Studio ro+ca

In a small home it is necessary to designate space, and this wall is a great way to create a division between the living room and dining area, allowing the room to feel open and welcoming without looking cramped and cluttered.

5. Copper choice

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is a fabulous colour choice for a room that evokes a luxurious, stylish effect. It’s a wooden feature that is copper in colour, and adds a whimsical, opulent and textured artful feature to a modern home.

6. Stone brick multiplied

Loft Marine Home Resort, ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE Living room Bricks Beige
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

The stone and brick decorative walls of this home has a charming and attractive sense of personality and chic style. It’s welcoming and the colour scheme is a fascinating choice too, allowing this space to be bright in colour and brilliant in illumination.

7. The grey stone wall

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern living room
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

8. Vertical garden and white stone effect

CasaCor | 2011 | Arqtº Ricardo Rossi, Folha Paisagismo Folha Paisagismo Modern Garden
Folha Paisagismo

Folha Paisagismo
Folha Paisagismo
Folha Paisagismo

9. Wood and metallic tile

CasaCor | 2012 | Arqtª Camila Rosa e Juliana Valias, Folha Paisagismo Folha Paisagismo Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Folha Paisagismo

Folha Paisagismo
Folha Paisagismo
Folha Paisagismo

10. Sleek polished concrete and granite

decoração despojada, acolhedora de linhas retas, karen feldman arquitetos associados karen feldman arquitetos associados Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Solid Wood Wood effect
karen feldman arquitetos associados

karen feldman arquitetos associados
karen feldman arquitetos associados
karen feldman arquitetos associados

11. The river stone wall

PATIO I SA, SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura Modern Garden Wood Wood effect
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

12. Brick and wood combination

homify Living room Wood Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Opulence with contrasting light wallpaper and black marble

Apartamento Palazzo, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Which modern wall idea is your favourite?

