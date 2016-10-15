15 decor blunders your guests notice (but don't mention)

In this edition of homify, we look at décor blunders in the home, that the homeowners often don’t notice. So just when you thought your living room was unbelievably stylish, this Ideabook is proof that the interior designers might not think it is as awesome. These fashion faux pas, can easily be realised and fixed, and if you would like to see just what common décor mistakes you could be making, then continue reading, you might realise something that you’ve never even considered. Let’s see what should be avoided!