15 decor blunders your guests notice (but don't mention)

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Countryside Retreat - Living Space, Lisa Melvin Design Lisa Melvin Design KitchenLighting
In this edition of homify, we look at décor blunders in the home, that the homeowners often don’t notice. So just when you thought your living room was unbelievably stylish, this Ideabook is proof that the interior designers might not think it is as awesome. These fashion faux pas, can easily be realised and fixed, and if you would like to see just what common décor mistakes you could be making, then continue reading, you might realise something that you’ve never even considered. Let’s see what should be avoided!

1. By totally matching and co-ordinating your colour scheme, the room will look overwhelmed, break the monotony and throw-in an accent colour for contrast.

home staging - Reihenhaus zum Verkauf, Münchner home staging Agentur GESCHKA Münchner home staging Agentur GESCHKA Living room
Münchner home staging Agentur GESCHKA

Münchner home staging Agentur GESCHKA
Münchner home staging Agentur GESCHKA
Münchner home staging Agentur GESCHKA

2. Work with your space, instead of adding unnecessary extra furniture. Your room needs to be proportional, not cluttered with furniture.

Helmsley, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Classic style dining room
Prestigious Textiles

Helmsley

Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles

3. Keep the space neat and tidy, add some personal touches, but ditch the magazines and newspapers.

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Eclectic style is funky but there needs to be a sense of cohesion in the decor, such as a main colour. Mixing everything together without a plan will not look great.

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors Living room
Honeybee Interiors

Queens Park House

Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors

5. Utilising more than two contrasting patterns is a definite no-no. Two pattern clashing styles will be fabulous, while more than two is just over the top.

Printworks, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Modern living room
Prestigious Textiles

Printworks

Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles

This living room decor is just lovely and chic.

6. You may like the idea of DIY furniture, but remember good-looking furniture requires skill, and amateur pieces will be noticed.

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. Small rugs just look untidy when placed next to each other, go for a statement making rug instead to anchor your furniture.

Wendy Morrison Peacock rug Wendy Morrison Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Wendy Morrison

Wendy Morrison Peacock rug

Wendy Morrison
Wendy Morrison
Wendy Morrison

8. Terrible lighting will definitely be noticed, switch out old bulbs for energy savers and the illumination will be amazing.

Kitchen splashback with white only LEDs LiteTile Ltd KitchenLighting
LiteTile Ltd

Kitchen splashback with white only LEDs

LiteTile Ltd
LiteTile Ltd
LiteTile Ltd

9. Pretty curtains or chic blinds will instantly make your windows more attractive and less stark, so go on and make a statement.

Project 4 Connaught Place, Marble Arch, Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd KitchenLighting
Flairlight Designs Ltd

Project 4 Connaught Place, Marble Arch

Flairlight Designs Ltd
Flairlight Designs Ltd
Flairlight Designs Ltd

10. Add some colour with a few simple accessories, but don’t overwhelm the room with too many contrasting hues.

Countryside Retreat - Living Space, Lisa Melvin Design Lisa Melvin Design KitchenLighting
Lisa Melvin Design

Countryside Retreat—Living Space

Lisa Melvin Design
Lisa Melvin Design
Lisa Melvin Design

11. Pick one or two accent colours and combine them with a similar palette and your room will have a cohesive look, consider pastels with a bright colour as a start.

Cushions, Sian Elin Sian Elin Living roomAccessories & decoration
Sian Elin

Cushions

Sian Elin
Sian Elin
Sian Elin

12. Remember that the choice of paint matters too, so avoid paint that will look flaky and peel quick and opt for a quality paint instead.

Bathroom adam mcnee ltd BathroomDecoration
adam mcnee ltd

Bathroom

adam mcnee ltd
adam mcnee ltd
adam mcnee ltd

13. Go for some fresh flowers that are a bit more expensive for special occasions, cheaper flowers are easier to spot and don’t look as amazing.

Brunel Cast Iron Bath Aston Matthews BathroomBathtubs & showers
Aston Matthews

Brunel Cast Iron Bath

Aston Matthews
Aston Matthews
Aston Matthews

14. Plan your storage properly, if you start leaving personal items throughout your home, the guests will notice that you don’t have enough storage space.

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. Make you bedroom creative with some fantastic furniture, don’t rely on the standard furniture that can be bought from a street sale to make your home amazing.

The Cotton Exchange - Bedroom Jigsaw Interior Architecture BedroomAccessories & decoration
Jigsaw Interior Architecture

The Cotton Exchange—Bedroom

Jigsaw Interior Architecture
Jigsaw Interior Architecture
Jigsaw Interior Architecture

Are you guilty of any decor mistakes listed here?

