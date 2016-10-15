10 ideas for a beautiful bedroom (that you'll die for!)

We all want a beautiful bedroom. A place to relax, unwind and enjoy the simple things, whether it’s a good night’s sleep, reading a book under the covers, or enjoying engaging conversation with loved ones. In this Ideabook, we look at 10 fantastic and easy to implement décor ideas to get your bedroom looking more beautiful and attractive, and feeling absolutely comfortable. An aesthetically attractive bedroom is easier to achieve than you think. Let’s see be inspired with stunning bedroom ideas. The interior designers at homify, just know how!
By adding some delicate items your bedroom décor will be subtle yet attractive. Go for neutral colours, with some brilliant illumination and the simple aesthetics will be absolutely pleasing yet utterly attractive.
Move your bed to be directly opposite the window, allowing natural light to be perfectly placed, warming and cosy. Add some neutral colour bed linen and comfy pillows, and the décor is complete.
By incorporating a vibrant or romantic colour into the bedroom, the space will be instantly more attractive, bed linens are a versatile choice, which can be changed quickly to suit your mood or even the season.
Make your bedroom walls interesting by opting for an attractive focal wall that is filled with style and elegance. Vinyl colours are a great choice, or how about a fascinating wallpaper feature that is luxurious and easy on the eye.
Consider some minimalist décor for an unbelievably attractive modern room. Less is more with an uncluttered look that is cosy, tidy and totally tasteful. The pedestals on either side of the bed are a great illuminative choice, while the colour scheme is harmonious too.
This cosy bedroom although relatively compact is simple and beautiful. The floral artwork on the wall compliments the colour scheme, and the furniture is inviting and uncluttered, while fresh flowers adorn the window sill… the room is delicate and comfortable.
White bed linen in a neutral bedroom décor is outstanding and attractive. The warm tones adding an enchanting beauty to the space, while the environment is comfortable too. The pop of green as a result of some fresh plants are just the natural loving environment that makes this room so attractive.
Brighten up your bedroom with the perfect choice in illumination. A crystal chandelier is an awesome lighting idea that will instantly add a luxurious, opulent and dramatic effect to any bedroom. And when paired with a lovely large mirror, the room will look even more spacious and sensational.
For an ultimate glamourous bedroom décor, choose comfortable, textured cushions, carpets and bed linen and combine them with a simple palette of beige, cream, grey and olive green for a dignified and sophisticated bedroom that is just so chic.
By adding some smart and contemporary lighting to your bedroom, you can instantly
create a more elegant and attractive appeal. In the image, we can see some
lighting has been integrated behind the headboard for a lovely illuminating
effect. How can I integrate a TV into my bedroom? is another awesome read.