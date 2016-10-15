Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 ideas for a beautiful bedroom (that you'll die for!)

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Driftwood House, Golant, Cornwall, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

We all want a beautiful bedroom. A place to relax, unwind and enjoy the simple things, whether it’s a good night’s sleep, reading a book under the covers, or enjoying engaging conversation with loved ones. In this Ideabook, we look at 10 fantastic and easy to implement décor ideas to get your bedroom looking more beautiful and attractive, and feeling absolutely comfortable. An aesthetically attractive bedroom is easier to achieve than you think. Let’s see be inspired with stunning bedroom ideas. The interior designers at homify, just know how!

1. The subtle yet illuminating discussion

GRAND EUROPA, Design Group Latinamerica Design Group Latinamerica Modern style bedroom
Design Group Latinamerica

Design Group Latinamerica
Design Group Latinamerica
Design Group Latinamerica

By adding some delicate items your bedroom décor will be subtle yet attractive. Go for neutral colours, with some brilliant illumination and the simple aesthetics will be absolutely pleasing yet utterly attractive.

2. Take advantage of natural light

Driftwood House, Golant Laurence Associates Modern style bedroom
Laurence Associates

Driftwood House, Golant

Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates

Move your bed to be directly opposite the window, allowing natural light to be perfectly placed, warming and cosy. Add some neutral colour bed linen and comfy pillows, and the décor is complete.

3. Play with colour

PH Altozano, VODO Arquitectos VODO Arquitectos Modern style bedroom
VODO Arquitectos

VODO Arquitectos
VODO Arquitectos
VODO Arquitectos

By incorporating a vibrant or romantic colour into the bedroom, the space will be instantly more attractive, bed linens are a versatile choice, which can be changed quickly to suit your mood or even the season.

4. Creative focal wall

APTO PS, JAVC ARQUITECTOS S.C JAVC ARQUITECTOS S.C Modern style bedroom
JAVC ARQUITECTOS S.C

JAVC ARQUITECTOS S.C
JAVC ARQUITECTOS S.C
JAVC ARQUITECTOS S.C

Make your bedroom walls interesting by opting for an attractive focal wall that is filled with style and elegance. Vinyl colours are a great choice, or how about a fascinating wallpaper feature that is luxurious and easy on the eye.

5. Simple solution

NOVE, MAT Latinamerica MAT Latinamerica Modern style bedroom
MAT Latinamerica

MAT Latinamerica
MAT Latinamerica
MAT Latinamerica

Consider some minimalist décor for an unbelievably attractive modern room. Less is more with an uncluttered look that is cosy, tidy and totally tasteful. The pedestals on either side of the bed are a great illuminative choice, while the colour scheme is harmonious too.

6. Accessories and artwork

Cotswold Cottage Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Country style bedroom
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd

Cotswold Cottage

Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd

This cosy bedroom although relatively compact is simple and beautiful. The floral artwork on the wall compliments the colour scheme, and the furniture is inviting and uncluttered, while fresh flowers adorn the window sill… the room is delicate and comfortable.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. For any place

APARTAMENTO 10A GRAND EUROPA: una vivienda a 3 ritmos, NMD NOMADAS NMD NOMADAS Modern style bedroom
NMD NOMADAS

NMD NOMADAS
NMD NOMADAS
NMD NOMADAS

White bed linen in a neutral bedroom décor is outstanding and attractive. The warm tones adding an enchanting beauty to the space, while the environment is comfortable too. The pop of green as a result of some fresh plants are just the natural loving environment that makes this room so attractive.

8. Lighting choice

Diseño de Habitación Principal, Gabriela Afonso Gabriela Afonso Modern style bedroom Concrete Brown
Gabriela Afonso

Gabriela Afonso
Gabriela Afonso
Gabriela Afonso

Brighten up your bedroom with the perfect choice in illumination. A crystal chandelier is an awesome lighting idea that will instantly add a luxurious, opulent and dramatic effect to any bedroom. And when paired with a lovely large mirror, the room will look even more spacious and sensational.

9. Glamourous

Diseño de Habitación Principal, Gabriela Afonso Gabriela Afonso Modern style bedroom Concrete Brown
Gabriela Afonso

Gabriela Afonso
Gabriela Afonso
Gabriela Afonso

For an ultimate glamourous bedroom décor, choose comfortable, textured cushions, carpets and bed linen and combine them with a simple palette of beige, cream, grey and olive green for a dignified and sophisticated bedroom that is just so chic.

10. Highlight space with lights

Proyecto Bello Monte , THE muebles THE muebles Modern style bedroom
THE muebles

THE muebles
THE muebles
THE muebles

By adding some smart and contemporary lighting to your bedroom, you can instantly create a more elegant and attractive appeal. In the image, we can see some lighting has been integrated behind the headboard for a lovely illuminating effect. How can I integrate a TV into my bedroom? is another awesome read.

17 easy cleaning tips you can do today!
Which bedroom decor inspires you most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks