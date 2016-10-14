Your browser is out-of-date.

Do you believe in Feng Shui? Attract money to your home with these 7 tricks!

The Urban Retreat, ZERO9 ZERO9 Living room
Are you willing to believe in ancient ideas to make your home more holistic? Well then continue reading. In this Ideabook, we look at the possibilities of including Feng Shui principles into your décor. This is an ancient Chinese philosophy, based on the occupation of conscious and harmonious space, with the main purpose of having a positive influence on the inhabitants.

The people who use Feng Shui to decorate their homes, truly believe in the teachings. While, there are some sceptics, that don’t think décor and layout can affect any aspect of our lives. But, a little optimism wouldn’t hurt, let’s see just how to implement Feng Shui into our own homes with these 7 décor tricks.

1. Get rid of unnecessary items

One of the easiest ways to add some positive energy in your home, is to get rid of old, damaged items that are no longer in use and just take up space.

2. Colours for prosperity

By adding red, green and violet into your home you will attract prosperity, go for scatter cushions, rugs, curtains or even a focal wall, and the effect will be awesome.

3. Inviting entrance

The entrance to your home should always be appealing, so keep the space clean and tidy and ensure that your garden is always in perfect shape. You may need to contact a landscaper for that ultra-Zen garden appearance.

4. Keep your kitchen clean

A clean kitchen is a step closer to attracting money and prosperity into your home, while you at it add a fresh floral arrangement for an unbelievably attractive and scented home, while a bowl full of fruit is a great addition too.

5. Clutter free

In order to have a positive energy flow throughout your home, it is imperative to ensure that it is free of clutter, clean and tidy.

6. Brighten the bedroom with colour

The bedroom should be a warm and inviting, harmonious space to rest and relax. Remember that soft colours, and photographs that evoke good memories are a great choice for décor, while the mirror should not be placed in front of the bed.

7. No leaks to fuss

According to Feng Shui, when a home suffers from roof leaks, water leaks or burned out bulbs, the opportunities escape from the home, so plug up all the leaks and change the light bulbs to avoid this problem. Now that you know how to attract money, how about saving some with these 11 quick and easy ways to cut your home costs (and save money!)?

Would you use Feng Shui to decorate your home?

No, Thanks