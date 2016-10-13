Your browser is out-of-date.

18 staircases with stone and water gardens, spectacular!

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
OFICINA MATATENA, Desnivel Arquitectos Desnivel Arquitectos Office spaces & stores
The good old staircase has always been an excuse to not only link up different floors, but also flaunt a big focal piece in a room. But since the introduction of the fabulous indoor garden underneath the staircase, both plants and steps now have a unique new way of drawing attention to themselves.

That is why we thought we’d highlight 18 of the best expertly crafted under-stairs gardens that are unapologetically eye-catching and super stylish. These models we’ll be reviewing are all of different designs, yet share the same common theme of tranquillity and peaceful bliss.

So, from natural stones to lush plants, and even some water bodies thrown in here and there, let’s take a look at some of our favourite under-stairs interior gardens that can serve to inspire your inner interior designer!

1. Keeping it simple with glass balustrades and smooth pebbles.

Traumwohnzimmer, LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern living room
2. A tall tree that reaches upwards draws attention to this house’s height.

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
3. A stone garden that matches your interior colour scheme is a fabulous way of keeping that style harmonious.

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Stairs
4. Stepping stones and a little pool are the perfect choices for a tranquil interior look.

CASA JT, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
5. Want your interior garden to demand attention? Then let those trees dominate both the garden- and staircase space.

Proyecto Arquitectónico " Casa XC03" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
6. Some sparkling lighting fixtures will add style and glamour!

Paseo 130, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
7. Wall artwork that mimics the stone garden’s colours is the perfect touch for this focal staircase.

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
8. This floating design is both dreamlike and Zen – who would ever want to leave this house?

Casa Mr, 21arquitectos 21arquitectos Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
9. What would have been a waste of space has become a striking garden underneath these floating steps – we love it!

CASA VENTURA M22, SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
10. A pebble garden and a full-on water feature under the staircase? Just wow…

Casa Colomos, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
11. Notice how the garden’s greens break through the rest of the interior tones. Splendid interior designing.

OFICINA MATATENA, Desnivel Arquitectos Desnivel Arquitectos Office spaces & stores
Be sure to take a look at our vast range of professionals here on homify, including interior designers.

12. A contemporary sculpture mixed with a lush garden spot? Perfect contrast!

Residencia AC, Interiorisarte Interiorisarte Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
13. We love the dark- and-delightful look that these black stones bring to this modern staircase.

Casa EV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
14. The soothing sound of running water is the ideal companion for this timber-clad staircase.

DEPARTAMENTO SANTA FE, Capitel Arquitectura Capitel Arquitectura
15. Notice how exquisitely the spiky plants offset with the smooth, curvy flow of the spiral staircase.

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
16. The green wall is the perfect choice for this industrial-style space with its moody neutral tones.

The Wall House, guedes cruz arquitectos guedes cruz arquitectos Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
17. The stone garden adds both texture and diversity to this sleek hallway of creams.

Solares 132, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
18. The small pebble garden doesn’t subtract from the staircase and focal wall in this design – it merely adds to the sophistication of the space.

Suneja Residence, Space Interface Space Interface Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
If an indoor garden doesn’t do it for you, then take a look at other tips when it comes to: Decorating your stairway to heaven.

The small home built from love (okay, and a little bit of money!)
Which of these gardens and staircases would be perfect for your home?

