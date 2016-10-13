18 staircases with stone and water gardens, spectacular!

The good old staircase has always been an excuse to not only link up different floors, but also flaunt a big focal piece in a room. But since the introduction of the fabulous indoor garden underneath the staircase, both plants and steps now have a unique new way of drawing attention to themselves.

That is why we thought we’d highlight 18 of the best expertly crafted under-stairs gardens that are unapologetically eye-catching and super stylish. These models we’ll be reviewing are all of different designs, yet share the same common theme of tranquillity and peaceful bliss.

So, from natural stones to lush plants, and even some water bodies thrown in here and there, let’s take a look at some of our favourite under-stairs interior gardens that can serve to inspire your inner interior designer!