A modern and monumental farmhouse with industrial elements

All right, so we know that personal taste differs from person to person, but not all of us desire to be city bound. Most of us would jump at the chance of living in the countryside: open fields, fresh air, and green nature as far as the eye can see—not to mention the absence of rush-hour traffic and nosey next-door neighbours peering into your yard!

Of course living in a rural area doesn’t mean one has to go all savage. Style and beauty is not exclusive to cities and towns, as today’s homify 360° so expertly proves yet again: a modern farmhouse with some industrial touches, expertly planned layouts, and a whole lot of style!

Don’t believe us? Then scroll on right ahead…