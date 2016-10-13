From tiny and terrible to large and luxurious

London home building professionals, The Lady Builder, are experts when it comes to creating beautiful homes out of disasters. Today, they are going to prove to us just how much potential can exist in a seemingly hopeless situation.

In South Africa, there are lots of dilapidated neighbourhoods and run down areas, which are being invested in and rejuvenated. Some of us might be a little bit sceptical about this, worrying that the value of the property would never increase or that the neighbourhoods would remain dilapidated, even with the rejuvenation.

Yet, this London example is one that we can all learn from locally. It shows us just how important it can be to invest in existing homes as well as how miracles can happen right in front of our eyes!

Are you ready to take a look?