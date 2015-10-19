Contemporary modern

Newly build houses comes in all shapes and sizes and this beautiful modern house is no different. It is a place that stands out from all the normal buildings that can be seen where ever you look. Estudio Geya, architects in Argentina did a great job, creating a contemporary house that stands out from the masses, yet blends with the bit of nature, surrounding it.
This house is created with the normal concrete/brick combinations most places is, but glass and wood is also incorporated into the design, both in the interior and the exterior. This design makes the house look visually more pleasing than a place that is only made out of concrete would have. The amount of glass also lets in a lot of light, while the wood creates a sense of privacy in the open yard.
For more contemporary houses, have a look at Meulen architects' projects.
This lovely two story house is a place that immediately attracts a passer-by's attention. The facade looks at first simply like a block, but standing still and looking at it you can see that it is much more than that. There is no garage, but the house was build to create a covered parking spot on the right hand site, supported by a pillar and a room in the back.
On the left side, glass doors cover the side of the house, with a lovely wooden door right next to it. A slab of cement separates the two floors while using it as the floor for the second floor. The second story front facade is covered with glass, while wood is used in way that it creates the idea of a track blind. The roof is done in the same style as the second floor, thus a flat roof. Neutral colours where used to help blend the house into it's natural environment.
The first thing you see when looking at this side of the house is the open side. Most of the side of this house is made out of glass, with pieces of concrete and wood incorporated into the design. There is trees on the right hand side on the second floor in concrete planters, and a variety of succulents set in a niche between two rooms. A metal balustrade keeps everything neatly on the balcony.
This side of the house also has the blinds-style wood put across the windows to give privacy from the outside, yet residents can still see out. The ground floor is an almost direct contrast to the second floor, in terms that the entire side is made out of glass, with the right hand wall almost ceiling height, with only two small windows, near the ceiling. Through the glass, one can see the dining room, kitchen and stairs and outdoor braai area. A jacuzzi and plants in the foreground rounds the place of nicely.
This lovely open plan rooms gives the rooms an even bigger appearance than you would think the brown of the wood can give. This is because wall size glass doors and windows lets in light for the dining room, kitchen and living room and the windows against the ceiling helps letting in light into the living room, without heat gain. Electric light is provided by sunken ceiling lights, and two beautiful hanging lights over a light wooden dining set.
The living room isn't just brown wood, but the coaches as well, with stripes in it. Scatter cushions is used on the coaches to help create homeliness and contrast to the brown of the coaches. The coaches is used to divide the living room from the dining room. The pillar next to the coaches also divides the room in the other direction.
The kitchen is standing out from the rest of the dining room and living room, with the kitchen's ceiling being lower than the rest of the ceiling, and also being white. The white from the ceiling makes it brighter and more open. The silver appliances creates shininess in the kitchen, while the granite island brings in a more textured look, even if it is smooth. A wooden inset in the island, as well as wooden shelves binds the room with the rest of the open plan living spaces.
Although the white of the ceiling and counter tops already creates a brighter space, lighting is necessary. The sunken ceiling lights also recurs here, but three low hanging silver bowl shaped lights illuminates the kitchen starting over the island. A glass door also lets in sunlight and an easy exit to the backyard.
For more ideas on kitchens, check these inspirational kitchen ideas.
A bedroom with big windows is always a nice idea to create a sense of comfort as well as homeliness. The big windows illuminates the room, that houses a large (probably a queen sized bed) bed in the foreground, with a flat screen TV on a TV cabinet next to the windows.
At the far end of the room is a table and chair that can be used to do all your personal business, without having to have a large study. A blue chair is in the corner, creating a perfect reading nook in the sun, as well as adding a pop of colour to the mainly brown/grey/white room. The three legged table lamp and stand lamp adds to the simplicity that is evident in the bedroom, while the neutral colours binds the two floors together.
Cleaning and grooming is part of most people everyday lives and having a bathroom like this, one might want to spend long hours in a bubble bath. Seeing that a sheet of glass is added to the bath, it is also usable as a shower, without taking up more space. The bathroom space is in a greyish colour, with a white toilet and bath. The exterior part of the bathroom houses the sink, that is in a dark grey colour, set on top of red wood. A large framed mirror, reflects the room back, while three lights on top of the mirror illuminates the space.
Even a glass and wooden house, designed in neutral colours can look welcoming and make the neighbours jealous.