Contemporary modern

Newly build houses comes in all shapes and sizes and this beautiful modern house is no different. It is a place that stands out from all the normal buildings that can be seen where ever you look. Estudio Geya, architects in Argentina did a great job, creating a contemporary house that stands out from the masses, yet blends with the bit of nature, surrounding it.

This house is created with the normal concrete/brick combinations most places is, but glass and wood is also incorporated into the design, both in the interior and the exterior. This design makes the house look visually more pleasing than a place that is only made out of concrete would have. The amount of glass also lets in a lot of light, while the wood creates a sense of privacy in the open yard.

