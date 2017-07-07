Woodworking: How to build your own wooden house (step-by step!)

You might not believe how easy woodworking can be when it comes to home construction… so take a look and see if you've got the necessary wood skills to knock-up your own home.

Prefabricated homes aren’t for everyone, and understandably so, as they are usually small and box-life and hence, incapable of providing sufficient space for a large family. However, they are economical and easy to construct, and some homes such as this one that is made from wood panels and boards, have the charming look and cosy feel of a log cabin but with a modern minimalist design in the interiors.

Let’s take a tour of this prefab home in Alicante that was built for a young couple by Architects DMP Arquitectura. The house was not only built cheaply, but is also eco-friendly as it blends beautifully into the surroundings of the mountainside upon which it is located.