12 wonderful and low-cost bedroom wall ideas

So you would like to make your bedroom walls more interesting, eye-catching and attractive! Well, you’re in luck with the help of homify of course. In this Ideabook, we look at 12 wonderful bedroom wall ideas to get your home looking sensational and feeling like the ultimate space to relax and unwind. The bedroom is the part of the home where you need to feel most at ease, so go on and look for creative features that speak to you and work with your personality and style. A modern bedroom with charming elements that are unique and relaxing, are just so easy to implement. Let’s see how!
While this might not be your normal exposed brick wall option. The painted all-white exposed bricks add an industrial inspired décor to the bedroom walls. It’s contemporary, clean and cosy.
Décor trends are bound to change over the years, which is why it is important not to choose décor that will date, and be out of style the next season. This neutral concrete colour palette is perfect for your décor choice for your walls and will remain trendy a few years down the line.
Everyone likes the idea of their bedroom looking modern and unique, but this décor is perfect to show you just how awesome décor can be. The bedroom walls are serene, and evoke a relaxing ambiance that anyone would enjoy.
Wooden walls don’t have to look like a rustic cabin in the forest. This bedroom has a brilliant sophisticated atmosphere that is absolutely warm and comfortable.
When we think of padded walls, we may just imagine a sanatorium, but this isn’t the case for bedroom décor anymore. This image shows just how elegant padded walls can be, and when you consider their soundproof qualities, you’ll realise that padded walls could be a great choice for your bedroom too, contact a professional to find out more.
Although, we have already discussed wood as a décor option for a bedroom wall, this lighter colour is perfect when paired with all-white bed linen. It’s definitely a creative and stylish way to create a tranquil space in your home.
This combination of style is perfect for a spacious and attractive bedroom that is filled with character. On the one side we see a wall covered in wood, while on the other side is an exposed brick wall. It’s elegant and comfortably attractive.
Mirrored walls are great to create an illusion of a more spacious bedroom, especially if the lighting is brilliant. It’s elegant with a luxurious appeal, and perfect for a smaller looking bedroom.
Decals are a fantastic way to get your bedroom walls looking more interesting and attractive with minimal effort. Go for vinyl stickers if you don’t fancy yourself as a creative type, or opt for a painted mural if you are a bit more talented.
Wallpaper has made an amazing comeback to the world of interior design, and this textured décor option no longer looks like your grandma’s house. There are a variety of colours, textures and patterns available, so choose your favourite. The bedroom walls will look simply regal.
A combination of concrete and wood for your bedroom walls is a gorgeous contrast that will instantly be more attractive and stylish, especially if you love the idea of intriguing design elements for your home.
We have come to the end of this Ideabook, but we need to look at the addition of some vibrant colour to your walls for an interesting bedroom décor. This earthy red colour is striking and elegant, but also has a neutral aspect that can be paired with a similar colour palette or even neutrals such as cream, beige, white and grey. How about these: 21 cosy bedroom ideas you'll want to copy (like, right now!)?