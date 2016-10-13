Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 wonderful and low-cost bedroom wall ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Cobertura de luxo, Espaço do Traço arquitetura Espaço do Traço arquitetura BedroomBeds & headboards
Loading admin actions …

So you would like to make your bedroom walls more interesting, eye-catching and attractive! Well, you’re in luck with the help of homify of course. In this Ideabook, we look at 12 wonderful bedroom wall ideas to get your home looking sensational and feeling like the ultimate space to relax and unwind. The bedroom is the part of the home where you need to feel most at ease, so go on and look for creative features that speak to you and work with your personality and style. A modern bedroom with charming elements that are unique and relaxing, are just so easy to implement. Let’s see how!

1. Exposed brick

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern style bedroom
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

While this might not be your normal exposed brick wall option. The painted all-white exposed bricks add an industrial inspired décor to the bedroom walls. It’s contemporary, clean and cosy.

2. A neutral affair

Apartamento Vila Olímpia, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Eclectic style bedroom
Helô Marques Associados

Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

Décor trends are bound to change over the years, which is why it is important not to choose décor that will date, and be out of style the next season. This neutral concrete colour palette is perfect for your décor choice for your walls and will remain trendy a few years down the line.

3. Something original

Apartamento JD, Gláucia Britto Gláucia Britto Classic style bedroom
Gláucia Britto

Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto

Everyone likes the idea of their bedroom looking modern and unique, but this décor is perfect to show you just how awesome décor can be. The bedroom walls are serene, and evoke a relaxing ambiance that anyone would enjoy.

4. Wood

Pocket House homify Rustic style bedroom
homify

Pocket House

homify
homify
homify

Wooden walls don’t have to look like a rustic cabin in the forest. This bedroom has a brilliant sophisticated atmosphere that is absolutely warm and comfortable.

5. Padding

Residência AG, Gláucia Britto Gláucia Britto Modern style bedroom
Gláucia Britto

Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto

When we think of padded walls, we may just imagine a sanatorium, but this isn’t the case for bedroom décor anymore. This image shows just how elegant padded walls can be, and when you consider their soundproof qualities, you’ll realise that padded walls could be a great choice for your bedroom too, contact a professional to find out more.

6. Light wood

Quarto Casal, Arquiteto Virtual - Projetos On lIne Arquiteto Virtual - Projetos On lIne Modern style bedroom
Arquiteto Virtual—Projetos On lIne

Arquiteto Virtual - Projetos On lIne
Arquiteto Virtual—Projetos On lIne
Arquiteto Virtual - Projetos On lIne

Although, we have already discussed wood as a décor option for a bedroom wall, this lighter colour is perfect when paired with all-white bed linen. It’s definitely a creative and stylish way to create a tranquil space in your home.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Contemporary

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
CO:interior

CO:interior
CO:interior
CO:interior

This combination of style is perfect for a spacious and attractive bedroom that is filled with character. On the one side we see a wall covered in wood, while on the other side is an exposed brick wall. It’s elegant and comfortably attractive.

8. Mirrored magic

Cobertura de luxo, Espaço do Traço arquitetura Espaço do Traço arquitetura BedroomBeds & headboards
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

Mirrored walls are great to create an illusion of a more spacious bedroom, especially if the lighting is brilliant. It’s elegant with a luxurious appeal, and perfect for a smaller looking bedroom.

9. Decorated

VIDAGO PALACE, Larforma Larforma BedroomSofas & chaise longue
Larforma

Larforma
Larforma
Larforma

Decals are a fantastic way to get your bedroom walls looking more interesting and attractive with minimal effort. Go for vinyl stickers if you don’t fancy yourself as a creative type, or opt for a painted mural if you are a bit more talented.

10. Wallpaper

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wallpaper has made an amazing comeback to the world of interior design, and this textured décor option no longer looks like your grandma’s house. There are a variety of colours, textures and patterns available, so choose your favourite. The bedroom walls will look simply regal.

11. Mix it up

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern style bedroom
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

A combination of concrete and wood for your bedroom walls is a gorgeous contrast that will instantly be more attractive and stylish, especially if you love the idea of intriguing design elements for your home.

12. Colour

VIDAGO PALACE, Larforma Larforma BedroomSofas & chaise longue
Larforma

Larforma
Larforma
Larforma

We have come to the end of this Ideabook, but we need to look at the addition of some vibrant colour to your walls for an interesting bedroom décor. This earthy red colour is striking and elegant, but also has a neutral aspect that can be paired with a similar colour palette or even neutrals such as cream, beige, white and grey. How about these: 21 cosy bedroom ideas you'll want to copy (like, right now!)?

The beautiful Cape Town home with a cosy patio
Which modern bedroom wall do you like most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks