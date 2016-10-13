10 unique ideas for your hallway

The hallway of the home is the gateway to the interior. It provides the visitor with a sneak peek into the décor and style features that the home owner or interior designer has carefully considered to decorate the home. This area should therefore be welcoming, tidy and uncluttered, giving the guest a glimpse of the rest of the home décor that follows while adding some unique and elegant style elements to the living space. In this Ideabook, we look at 10 great ways to get your entrance hall brighter, more pleasant and also a lot more comfortable and cosy.