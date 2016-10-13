Your browser is out-of-date.

10 unique ideas for your hallway

Meble do stylowej willi w małopolsce, Zirador - Meble tworzone z pasją Zirador - Meble tworzone z pasją Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
The hallway of the home is the gateway to the interior. It provides the visitor with a sneak peek into the décor and style features that the home owner or interior designer has carefully considered to decorate the home. This area should therefore be welcoming, tidy and uncluttered, giving the guest a glimpse of the rest of the home décor that follows while adding some unique and elegant style elements to the living space. In this Ideabook, we look at 10 great ways to get your entrance hall brighter, more pleasant and also a lot more comfortable and cosy.

1. Spacious storage

If you are in need of storage in your hallway, you may want to consider converting an underutilised corner into a spacious and usable wardrobe. This is a perfect spot for those winter boots and coats, keeping them at hand for a rainy day.

2. Industrial

The eclectic industrial style interior may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but there is definitely something attractive about this funky style. Opt for a concrete or wooden flooring and your hallway will be awesome and unique.

3. Innovative hangers

If you don’t have enough space for a wardrobe, then go for some statement making coat hangers to store your winter warmers when you enter the home.

4. Artistic

An interesting piece of art is sure to make your hallway so much more sophisticated, and when paired with a stunning side table, the results are amazing!

5. Mirror choice

Including a large mirror into your hallway décor serves a dual purpose; it can be used to make sure that your makeup and hair is in perfect order before leaving the home, or the mirror is a great décor item to simply create the illusion of a more spacious home.

6. Seated for shoes

This seating spot may be just what you needed but never considered including in your hallway. Think of it as a place to put on or take off your shoes when you leave or come back home, this way you can get comfortable as quickly as possible.

7. Daring

A bright colour in the home takes guts, and this neon pink seat in your hallway is a striking and vibrant choice that will definitely make a statement in your eclectic home. If your dare to be this different of course!

8. Designate space

If you want to make your hallway a bit more welcoming, then you’ll definitely need to add some character to the space by opting for a decorative rug in a distinct pattern to separate the areas of the home.

9. Flowers and scents

It’s amazing how fresh flowers can make a room feel instantly more attractive and inviting. By adding some wonderfully scented flowers to your home, the results will be sensational and the smell with be gorgeous.

10. Natural feeling

There’s nothing quite like natural, warming sunshine to make a home cosy and welcoming, and if you’re lucky enough to incorporate this into your hallway, then your home will have a fantastic ambiance throughout the day. These are 8 Ideas to Liven Up Your Lobby.

How have you decorated your hallway?

