9 steps to create your perfect kitchen

Have you ever considered what your perfect kitchen would look like? A comfortable place to entertain family and friends in style, or perhaps a means to practice and hone your culinary skills? Well, in this Ideabook we look at 9 great steps to get your kitchen looking fabulous, attractive and elegant. So, prepare to be inspired with some excellent ideas and design initiatives by the awesome team of interior designers at homify and your kitchen will quickly become your favourite place to be!
It is important to look at the best possible layout for your kitchen, a small kitchen or one located in an open plan living space will need some extra thought to get it looking attractive and being a comfortable place to work in.
We all have things that we dream about that will be an absolute must-have for the kitchen. So think about your essentials and plan for the space they will need. This includes a dishwasher, pantry or even a larger fridge and allocate space in your kitchen accordingly.
Whether you are a fan of modern, minimalist or rustic styled kitchens or your favourite colour is red, something neutral or strictly monochrome, there is an option for you. It’s just the choice that needs to be made!
An open plan living space often means that the dining area needs to be integrated into the kitchen, but this isn’t a bad thing, go for a fun breakfast bar for an informal look, and add an extra table for those more intimate dinners for two.
A perfect kitchen needs perfect storage, go for cupboards with ample storage and abundant space and keep your counters clear and tidy for that minimalist look, you may even want to consider storing your appliances inside the cabinets for more counter space in a small kitchen.
Remember that your choice of worktop will be with you for many years, so consider a worktop that is affordable, but also long lasting. Although a more expensive worktop may take a huge chunk of your budget, it will remain attractive and usable for years to come.
Choosing quality joinery could mean the difference in your cabinets looking perfect years later. Remember that expensive materials and fittings may cost more when fitting them, but they will remain usable over time.
Mood lighting doesn’t have to be romantic in a kitchen, instead opt for something brighter and vibrant and your kitchen will look great throughout the day. It is vital that your lighting choice suits the kitchen style, opt for something that evokes the feeling of rustic living for your country style kitchen or maybe even a sleek and modern design for that minimalist style space.
We have come to the end of our Ideabook, but we definitely need to consider the placement of appliances for the ultimate kitchen style, if a centre cooking island is what you've chosen, then go for an extractor fan above the stove to keep your kitchen tidy, or go for an eye level oven if you have small children, avoiding any burning accidents.