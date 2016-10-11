Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

24 simple ideas for a living room people will envy

homify Magazine homify Magazine
Romantica Mansarda, Bartolucci Architetti Bartolucci Architetti
Loading admin actions …

Everyone has a different idea of what they want in their living room, and how they want it to look. Regardless of your personal taste, there are a few basic rules that you can stick too and some items that should not be overlooked, as they can be both beautiful and essential to the overall function of a comfortable space. 

That being said, it's definitely important to have a particular style in mind and to know the true potential of the room—sometimes certain items just won't work. For a cosy and quiet atmosphere, a lot can be achieved and for this reason we've created a guide of 24 items that we believe will make for an enviable living room. Try one out—we're sure it'll look like a real interior designer did it!

1. A beautiful wall decal

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

2. Think of plasterboard opportunities

Romantica Mansarda, Bartolucci Architetti Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti

Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti

3. Natural light is always necessary

private apt in Milano, StudioCR34 StudioCR34 Living room
StudioCR34

StudioCR34
StudioCR34
StudioCR34

4. A room divider and a wall mounted TV—a nice combination

VILLA A GUARENE, architetto roberta castelli architetto roberta castelli Modern living room
architetto roberta castelli

architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli

5. Use the sofa itself to create division

LTAB/LAB/OPENSPACE, LTAB/LAB STUDIO LTAB/LAB STUDIO Modern living room
LTAB/LAB STUDIO

LTAB/LAB STUDIO
LTAB/LAB STUDIO
LTAB/LAB STUDIO

6. Split the living room and kitchen with a sofa, another example

Casa E, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern living room
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Use a modular wall system

APPARTAMENTO A PALERMO - 2013, Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Modern living room
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione

Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione

8. If you can, demolish a portion of the wall

casa PT, davide petronici | architettura davide petronici | architettura Modern living room
davide petronici | architettura

davide petronici | architettura
davide petronici | architettura
davide petronici | architettura

9. A stunning, multi functional shelving system

CASA G+M, GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO Living room
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO

GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO

10. Use a long, mobile shelf/cupboard for the TV unit

Appartamento Residenziale - Brianza - 2013 - 01, Galleria del Vento Galleria del Vento Living room
Galleria del Vento

Galleria del Vento
Galleria del Vento
Galleria del Vento

11. Small living rooms need light colours

Appartamento Torino Centro storico, Loredana Vingelli Home Decor Loredana Vingelli Home Decor Living room
Loredana Vingelli Home Decor

Loredana Vingelli Home Decor
Loredana Vingelli Home Decor
Loredana Vingelli Home Decor

12. Create a window between the living room and the kitchen to open the space up

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo) gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo) Modern living room
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)

gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)

13. Use a stone veneer to spice up a wall

Abbandonare l'impronta tradizionale senza rinunciare ad un ambiente caldo e confortevole, AMlab AMlab Living room
AMlab

AMlab
AMlab
AMlab

14. Think of an XL sofa if you've got the space—super relaxing

La casa di E&C, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modern living room
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

15. Make the most of every corner

APPARTAMENTO PER UNA GIOVANE COPPIA, ROBERTA DANISI architetto ROBERTA DANISI architetto Modern living room
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

16. Go for only a few, well chosen pieces of decor

appartamento a rimini, bilune studio bilune studio Living room
bilune studio

bilune studio
bilune studio
bilune studio

17. A beautiful rug and coffee table combination is always a nice idea

Gaiole in Chianti, Toscana, Arlene Gibbs Décor Arlene Gibbs Décor Living room
Arlene Gibbs Décor

Arlene Gibbs Décor
Arlene Gibbs Décor
Arlene Gibbs Décor

18. Choose one bold colour

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Living room
ristrutturami

ristrutturami
ristrutturami
ristrutturami

19. Get a carpenter to make some smart, wooden space saving solutions

Guest House, Pini&Sträuli Architects Pini&Sträuli Architects Modern living room
Pini&amp;Sträuli Architects

Pini&Sträuli Architects
Pini&amp;Sträuli Architects
Pini&Sträuli Architects

20. Make full use of verticality

Living room BRENSO Architecture & Design Modern living room
BRENSO Architecture &amp; Design

Living room

BRENSO Architecture & Design
BRENSO Architecture &amp; Design
BRENSO Architecture & Design

21. Don't forget a beautiful rug

spazio, luogo comune luogo comune Living room
luogo comune

luogo comune
luogo comune
luogo comune

22. Suspended pieces of furniture, like this shelf, always look beautiful

E+P HOME, enrico massaro architetto enrico massaro architetto Modern living room
enrico massaro architetto

enrico massaro architetto
enrico massaro architetto
enrico massaro architetto

23. Bring an old floor back to live with suitable decor

Relooking di una casa in un centro storico, Home Lifting Home Lifting
Home Lifting

Home Lifting
Home Lifting
Home Lifting

24. Don't forget to incorporate plants for a natural feeling!

la casa serra, orlandini design sas orlandini design sas Living room
orlandini design sas

orlandini design sas
orlandini design sas
orlandini design sas
​From drab to dazzling: the makeover of this newlywed couple's home
Which of these ideas is your favourite? We'd love to hear from you!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks