24 simple ideas for a living room people will envy

Everyone has a different idea of what they want in their living room, and how they want it to look. Regardless of your personal taste, there are a few basic rules that you can stick too and some items that should not be overlooked, as they can be both beautiful and essential to the overall function of a comfortable space.

That being said, it's definitely important to have a particular style in mind and to know the true potential of the room—sometimes certain items just won't work. For a cosy and quiet atmosphere, a lot can be achieved and for this reason we've created a guide of 24 items that we believe will make for an enviable living room. Try one out—we're sure it'll look like a real interior designer did it!