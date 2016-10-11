The 120 square metre home that satisfied parents in their 30s and their 3 kids

Today we present to you a house of only 128 square metres, where two parents in their 30s hoped to create something that satisfied them as well as their three children. Naturally, a difficult task. With two young children as well as a newborn baby, there was a lot to be achieved in terms of what they need from the house.

Many people love and enjoy the idea of creating their family home, preparing it for everything that they need, to satisfy all members of the family and that is exactly what has been done here. What's particularly interesting and special, however, is that they've achieved it in a relatively small amount of space. There's even a home theatre.

So, now you can take a look at each room, as well as the plans, and let us know exactly what you think.