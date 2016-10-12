The small home built from love (okay, and a little bit of money!)

Japan is renowned for its minimalist architecture, simple and clean designs and very effective decor that is functional yet chic.

This is why we are delighted to show you a very unique home today, which combines a minimalist style with a very quirky look and feel. Designed by Japanese professionals, this is a home that every South African can learn from. It teaches us how to less can be more as well as how dynamite can truly come in small packages.

As we explore the in's and out's of this home, we will also learn just how beautiful natural and earthy tones can be in a home as well as how the most understated furniture can make the most impressive statements.

Are you ready for a lesson in design today from these sophisticated architects? Let's take a look!