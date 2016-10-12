The small home built from love (okay, and a little bit of money!)

Japan is renowned for its minimalist architecture, simple and clean designs and very effective decor that is functional yet chic.
This is why we are delighted to show you a very unique home today, which combines a minimalist style with a very quirky look and feel. Designed by Japanese professionals, this is a home that every South African can learn from. It teaches us how to less can be more as well as how dynamite can truly come in small packages.
As we explore the in's and out's of this home, we will also learn just how beautiful natural and earthy tones can be in a home as well as how the most understated furniture can make the most impressive statements.
Are you ready for a lesson in design today from these sophisticated architects? Let's take a look!
In this image, we can see how simple and effective the facade is. There is no need for bells and whistles when it comes to a very inviting home.
The designers have gone for a single-storey design with clean lines, a flat roof and a simple shape. The warm, neutral colour palette further enhances the homely design.
We can see how a pathway leads to the front door, creating a very easy and accessible entry-point to the home. Yet, there is still plenty of privacy and security for the family thanks to the gates. These are functional, without overwhelming the design.
If we enter the home, we can see just how entrancing the interior space is with its wooden floors, modern furniture and contemporary style.
The designers have gone for soft, honey tones throughout the interior, which creates a very warm and welcoming space. The open plan design also ensures that the home feels that much bigger and more spacious—a great design tip for any small home. Don't you love how the dining room and living room spill into one another?
There is also a lot of natural light in this home, with large glass doors and windows opening the home up onto the exterior space. This visually and aesthetically enhances the entire interior.
Natural light plays a big role in this very simple design. The architects have invested in skylights and large glass windows and doors throughout the home. The natural light floods the home, working with the neutral colours and tones to create a very spacious and bright looking interior.
In this image, we can also see how the designers have been strategic with the little lamps and dimming lights throughout the home. These create ambiance and are much more effective than bright lights that make a home feel like it is in the spotlight!
The home spills out onto a large, wooden terrace—a wonderful area, especially in the summer months. The large glass doors slide open, expanding the living space out onto the exterior space.
This terrace area can be used for family gatherings, afternoons spent in the sunshine and dinner parties under the stars. You'll notice that it is shaded, with skylights interspersed throughout the ceiling for natural light and ventilation.
A wooden deck is always an advantage in an exterior space. Not only is it a durable material that lasts a lifetime, but it looks beautiful, warm and homely.
Japanese architects understand more than most the importance of a connection with nature, which is why these gorgeous green spaces are so important.
The designers have included a little courtyard in the centre of the home design, which features a patch of lawn and a beautiful tree. Glass windows and doors surround this area, allowing different areas of the home access to the greenery and the beauty.
Another idea is to add interior landscaping throughout the home, for a touch of natural beauty and decor. Even a vase of fresh flowers goes a long way!
We end off our tour in the bedroom, which is a very traditional Japanese space. It features simple floors and walls and doors that slide open to reveal the beautiful garden. Here we really get a sense of how important it is to have that connection to nature.
You'll also notice that the lighting in this space is subtle and charming. Dimming lights have been installed in the ceiling, ensuring that there is ambiance and perhaps romance in this area of the home.
There is plenty of storage space in the bedroom, allowing for personal items to be stored neatly out of sight. This keeps the home design looking minimalist and functional.
