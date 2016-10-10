A cosy family home built for R500,000

Who doesn't want a house which is the talk of the town and the heart of the neighbourhood's social life? We all like to entertain from time to time, but if may often feel like a week's work just to get your home ready for a party. What if, however, you had a home that's always ready for a party, a house full of colour, energy, and incredibly social spaces?

Today we will look at a house that is exactly this, and will make you green with envy. This self-catering holiday home in Cornwall was built to specification with elevation views of the sea. If you join us on a tour of this inspiring home, you are sure to see the inherent beauty of it just as we have.

Now, come along and see for yourself what a wonderful holiday home can look like!