Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

25 beautiful but cheap kitchens (that you'll love!)

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Modern meets Edwardian., Rencraft Rencraft Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

The kitchen is definitely the most important area of our house. This is where we cook, share stories and bond over delicious meals. There is is no space more sociable than the kitchen, and this room should, therefore, get its due when it comes to credit and attention. Unfortunately, we often times imagine that there isn't much we can do with the kitchen space, because of its high use and constant traffic. 

Becuase of the kitchen's prominence in every home, it needs to be unique and functional, with careful planning going into the design, but it doesn't mean it can't be aesthetically pleasing as well. Today on homify we will thus bring you a few beautiful kitchens for you to browse through and be inspired by.  Each one is different, but we are sure there are a few in the list that will charm you. Let's begin!

1. Breakfast bar

REFORMA EM APARTAMENTO CONSTRUÍDO A MAIS DE 50 ANOS., Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern kitchen
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

A trendy breakfast bar is sure to make a kitchen space more democratic.

2. Connected space

homify Country style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A kitchen connected to the dining room will make the space feel larger and fresher.

3. Contrasts

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern kitchen
ESTUDIO GEYA

ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

Here we can see a contrast between light material and wood, making a beautiful ensemble.

4. Colour and wood

Cocinas con frentes de cristal, Aura Cocinas Aura Cocinas KitchenCabinets & shelves
Aura Cocinas

Aura Cocinas
Aura Cocinas
Aura Cocinas

 Here the designers created a fine example of simplicity and taste.

5. Country kitchen

10 PRECIOSAS COCINAS CON LACANCHE, Gamahogar Gamahogar KitchenKitchen utensils
Gamahogar

Gamahogar
Gamahogar
Gamahogar

Bringing in rural utensils and brass tones can create the perfect country-style kitchen.

6. Mobility and space

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

This is a way to divide up different functions while you're cooking.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Brightness and magnificence

Moderne strakke kookeilanden, Tinnemans Keukens Tinnemans Keukens Modern kitchen
Tinnemans Keukens

Tinnemans Keukens
Tinnemans Keukens
Tinnemans Keukens

This huge kitchen is a mix of style, a bit industrial, while the arched windows evoke a more classic feel.

8. Black and white floor

vintage te quiero vintage..., Disak Studio Disak Studio Kitchen
Disak Studio

Disak Studio
Disak Studio
Disak Studio

With a touch of colour, a black and white kitchen can be beautiful and classic. It also gives the space a retro touch.

9. Vintage

Shoreditch EC1: Warehouse Living, Increation Increation Industrial style kitchen
Increation

Shoreditch EC1: Warehouse Living

Increation
Increation
Increation

An antique cabinet can do the trick.

10. Colour and pattern

homify Kitchen Tiles Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

A simple and inexpensive way to spice up you kitchen.

11. Family time

VILLA LAGO DI GARDA, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli KitchenBench tops
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

Put tables and chairs in your dining room for a homely kitchen that you can spend time in no matter what time of the day!

12. Relaxing moments

Cocina con Estilo, Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Kitchen Grey
Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida

Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida

Now you can calmly bake that cake. Grey is a soothing hue that works well in the kitchen

13. Go minimalist

Modern meets Edwardian. Rencraft Kitchen
Rencraft

Modern meets Edwardian.

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

With minimalist furniture and a few accessories, this kitchen is very attractive. Less is more!

14. Even more minimalist

Zomerhuis Midlaren, Kwint architecten Kwint architecten Kitchen
Kwint architecten

Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten

In this image, we can see how sleek and stylish a kitchen can be when it is totally clean without any accessories.

15. Rustic influences

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Living room
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

Yet the bright blue wall brings in a bit of a contemporary twist! Don't be afraid to mix and match styles.

16. A small kitchen with all the trimmings

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Your kitchen doesn't have to be large to be gorgeous, just take a look at these 8 small but charming kitchens!

17. Transition into the walls

Appartamento fuori milano, Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni KitchenTables & chairs White
Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni

Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni
Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni
Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni

Positioned next to the white counters, it doesn't overwhelm the space. Checkmate!

18. Mix of colour, texture and materials

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Kitchen
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

Different shades of cream create a luxurious yet soft feel.

19. Retro touch

Proyecto de Reforma en Russfa, DonateCaballero Arquitectos DonateCaballero Arquitectos
DonateCaballero Arquitectos

DonateCaballero Arquitectos
DonateCaballero Arquitectos
DonateCaballero Arquitectos

While the dominant use of white and minimum use of accessories and furniture bring in a minimalist style. This is a beautiful combination.

20. Balance of style

Mediterranean Style Rencraft Kitchen Wood Blue
Rencraft

Mediterranean Style

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

Rustic yet modern – those cabinets pair well with the sleek countertop.

21. Mixing of styles

Cocina Patagon Chef W30, Patagon Chef Patagon Chef KitchenStorage Metal Grey
Patagon Chef

Patagon Chef
Patagon Chef
Patagon Chef

As we've mentioned before, a variety of styles can create the best kitchen. Here we can see how wood works beautifully with modern appliances

22. A kitchen island

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Install a kitchen island in this space and you'll not only have extra storage space but you'll also have a more casual place where can enjoy a cup of coffee or a bowl of cereal.

23. Totally white

Интерьерная фотосъемка квартиры, Platon Makedonsky Platon Makedonsky KitchenTables & chairs
Platon Makedonsky

Platon Makedonsky
Platon Makedonsky
Platon Makedonsky

This is for those who want a very simple and organized design.

24. The kitchen of the future

vivenda unifamilar MORENO, cm espacio & arquitectura srl cm espacio & arquitectura srl Modern kitchen
cm espacio &amp; arquitectura srl

cm espacio & arquitectura srl
cm espacio &amp; arquitectura srl
cm espacio & arquitectura srl

It features modern elements such as glass counter tops, straight and clean lines and a central kitchen island.

25. Industrial flooring

CASA DE CAMPO, VETA & DISEÑO VETA & DISEÑO Kitchen Solid Wood Brown
VETA &amp; DISEÑO

VETA & DISEÑO
VETA &amp; DISEÑO
VETA & DISEÑO

This brings in an industrial chic look and feel and works well with the light wooden furniture.

These 25 examples sure inspired us, and we hope it instilled the same sense of creativity in you!

10 home cleaning mistakes you probably make
Which of these 25 kitchens did you find most inspiring?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks