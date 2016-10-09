25 beautiful but cheap kitchens (that you'll love!)

The kitchen is definitely the most important area of our house. This is where we cook, share stories and bond over delicious meals. There is is no space more sociable than the kitchen, and this room should, therefore, get its due when it comes to credit and attention. Unfortunately, we often times imagine that there isn't much we can do with the kitchen space, because of its high use and constant traffic.
Becuase of the kitchen's prominence in every home, it needs to be unique and functional, with careful planning going into the design, but it doesn't mean it can't be aesthetically pleasing as well. Today on homify we will thus bring you a few beautiful kitchens for you to browse through and be inspired by. Each one is different, but we are sure there are a few in the list that will charm you. Let's begin!
A trendy breakfast bar is sure to make a kitchen space more democratic.
A kitchen connected to the dining room will make the space feel larger and fresher.
Here we can see a contrast between light material and wood, making a beautiful ensemble.
Here the designers created a fine example of simplicity and taste.
Bringing in rural utensils and brass tones can create the perfect country-style kitchen.
This is a way to divide up different functions while you're cooking.
This huge kitchen is a mix of style, a bit industrial, while the arched windows evoke a more classic feel.
With a touch of colour, a black and white kitchen can be beautiful and classic. It also gives the space a retro touch.
An antique cabinet can do the trick.
Put tables and chairs in your dining room for a homely kitchen that you can spend time in no matter what time of the day!
Now you can calmly bake that cake. Grey is a soothing hue that works well in the kitchen
With minimalist furniture and a few accessories, this kitchen is very attractive. Less is more!
In this image, we can see how sleek and stylish a kitchen can be when it is totally clean without any accessories.
Yet the bright blue wall brings in a bit of a contemporary twist! Don't be afraid to mix and match styles.
Your kitchen doesn't have to be large to be gorgeous, just take a look at these 8 small but charming kitchens!
Positioned next to the white counters, it doesn't overwhelm the space. Checkmate!
Different shades of cream create a luxurious yet soft feel.
While the dominant use of white and minimum use of accessories and furniture bring in a minimalist style. This is a beautiful combination.
Rustic yet modern – those cabinets pair well with the sleek countertop.
As we've mentioned before, a variety of styles can create the best kitchen. Here we can see how wood works beautifully with modern appliances
Install a kitchen island in this space and you'll not only have extra storage space but you'll also have a more casual place where can enjoy a cup of coffee or a bowl of cereal.
This is for those who want a very simple and organized design.
It features modern elements such as glass counter tops, straight and clean lines and a central kitchen island.
This brings in an industrial chic look and feel and works well with the light wooden furniture.
These 25 examples sure inspired us, and we hope it instilled the same sense of creativity in you!