A 130 square metre home with excellent solutions to optimise space

If you want to have your own home but you have a low budget—there is still plenty of hope. It's quite simple really, it just means that you need to look for a project that doesn't involve a particularly high investment. As we're focused on supporting aspirations at all budget levels, today we're exploring a case just like that—where there wasn't a great deal of money to begin with.

This particular home/design also has the plans included, so it's easy for you to adapt to your own needs and the land that you have available.

With these ideas in mind, we're now going to take a look at the house, which comprises a total of only 135 square metres, decided by the architects at Atelier, who deemed that a one story house would be appropriate in this instance. Your initial thoughts might be that it lacks the lush greenery of a garden, but that's of course something that you can add yourself. Meanwhile, take a look at what they achieved and think about how it could be implemented in your own plans.