A 130 square metre home with excellent solutions to optimise space

If you want to have your own home but you have a low budget—there is still plenty of hope. It's quite simple really, it just means that you need to look for a project that doesn't involve a particularly high investment. As we're focused on supporting aspirations at all budget levels, today we're exploring a case just like that—where there wasn't a great deal of money to begin with.
This particular home/design also has the plans included, so it's easy for you to adapt to your own needs and the land that you have available.
With these ideas in mind, we're now going to take a look at the house, which comprises a total of only 135 square metres, decided by the architects at Atelier, who deemed that a one story house would be appropriate in this instance. Your initial thoughts might be that it lacks the lush greenery of a garden, but that's of course something that you can add yourself. Meanwhile, take a look at what they achieved and think about how it could be implemented in your own plans.
One glance at the main facade of this house, and one thing becomes abundantly clear—the spaces are defined by the sloping ceilings, which head neatly in three directions. It might look a little complex, but it creates an open and flowing environment that can be enjoyed both from the visual aspect and from the atmosphere inside.
The sloping roofs also fulfil another purpose as they facilitate run off rainwater, allowing it to flow (hopefully into a tank) without causing any problems for the structure. The garden is missing at this stage, but that's a problem that can be solved at a later date.
The entrance has a small, additional ceiling which is lower that the others, distinguishing it as the access point and creating a cute, cosy nook that is both welcoming and striking visually. The rest of the home has high ceilings, which is a good option for ventilation—but the mix of heights creates personality!
From this perspective, it's possible to view the larger section of the home, which flows from inside to out, from a social area to a garden; facilitated by the window doors which open up onto the patio.
The sides also show extensive spaces available to the interior, which you can look at in more detail via the plan below. What we know at this point is simple—a lot can be achieved with a fairly minimal budget.
While this room isn't quite yet adorned with furniture, you can see how it integrated with the outdoor space via the French doors, which serve the added bonus of allowing natural light to flood the space. The height differences of the roofs also benefit the area by allowing that light to come in from different angles.
The colour palette they've opted for is very natural and sober; white walls, black window and door frames and a grey floor. It might seem a little dreary, but its neutrality gives way for creative decorating options in a calming environment.
This project is defined by the rooms that exist on either side of the large central social space which functions as the axis of the house. From this plan we can see three bedrooms, which bits and pieces attached to make them more appealing and cosy, as well as bathrooms, a kitchen and a laundry. What more could you need?
The kitchen and laundry areas are at the front of the house, which keeps the work and relaxation spaces separate—an idea we like.
By studying this diagram we can see the volumes and heights of the given areas within the home. The kitchen and living room, located in orange, are very central—which gives great height and openness to the dining area.
The bedrooms and bathrooms are in the green sections, on either side of the highest space, giving a slightly lower and cosier height/volume to the relaxation quarters. In grey you'll fins the garage and laundry which are marginally lower again.
From this diagram and the plan provided above, it's possible to see just how much can be achieved with a relatively small area. By creating a multitude of heights, the feeling of large, open and separate spaces is created, meaning that the home feels much bigger than it really is.
If you like this project, you might also like to take a look at: An old Johannesburg kitchen gets a beautiful new style.