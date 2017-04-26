Your browser is out-of-date.

44 DIY wooden pallet ideas for you to copy (if you like woodworking!)

homify Magazine homify Magazine
ATICOS EN SITGES by HOME DECO , Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture White
Loading admin actions …

Woodworking has never been easier with these clever, DIY, wooden pallet ideas!

Recyclable items are becoming increasingly popular around the world as a result of more environmental awareness as well as their stylistic advantages. One of the key advantages of choosing a recyclable option, like wooden pallets, is that they're not only environmentally friendly but tend to be low cost—so it's pretty much a win-win for all parties concerned. The parties being you and the planet, of course. 

Perhaps the most popular recycled material in the furniture/interior design category is in fact the wooden pallet, likely because of the great potential for creativity and the overall versatility of the items in general. What's more is that naturally there are a lot of used pallets floating around (literally and metaphorically!) You can buy ready made furniture, crafted from pallets, or of course make some pieces yourself, which will ultimately be the most affordable.  

Below you'll see a whole bunch of ideas to take inspiration from, which will show you how adaptable and easy to work with that these items are. You can always consult a professional for advice, when the idea calls for it. We've prepared a compilation of 44 ideas that are all able to be done DIY style for your home—if you're ready to put in at least a little bit of effort!

Translated from homify Turkey. 

1. Seating for a marvelous garden terrace

Das Sofa Hermann, palettenmoebel.at palettenmoebel.at Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
palettenmoebel.at

palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at

2. You can have a nice coffee table by adding a simple finish

Departamento en el centro de la ciudad, amiko espacios amiko espacios Garden Furniture
amiko espacios

amiko espacios
amiko espacios
amiko espacios

3. Beautiful and eco friendly

Departamento en el centro de la ciudad, amiko espacios amiko espacios Garden Furniture
amiko espacios

amiko espacios
amiko espacios
amiko espacios

4. Add wheels for a mobile but stylish look

MULHACÉN mesa palets. 120x80cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario Garden Furniture
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

5. A nice cushion addition for a cosy result

ALMANZOR sofá palets. 120x80cm, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario Garden Furniture
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

6. We love this roughly painted white look

Banken pallets, Meubelen van pallets Meubelen van pallets Garden Furniture
Meubelen van pallets

Meubelen van pallets
Meubelen van pallets
Meubelen van pallets

7. A colour scheme approach

ATICOS EN SITGES by HOME DECO , Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture White
Home Deco Decoración

Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración

8.Go all out on the style

Banken pallets, Meubelen van pallets Meubelen van pallets Garden Furniture
Meubelen van pallets

Meubelen van pallets
Meubelen van pallets
Meubelen van pallets

9. We adore the tropical look

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Simple stacks can look perfect

Palettenlounge "Lulatsch" (groß), Paletten-Style Paletten-Style Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Wood
Paletten-Style

Paletten-Style
Paletten-Style
Paletten-Style

11. Now this is a creative option

Salas Ecológicas , Biogibson Biogibson Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Wood
Biogibson

Biogibson
Biogibson
Biogibson

12. Choose a striking colour option

Garden corner unit , Pallet furniture uk Pallet furniture uk Garden Furniture
Pallet furniture uk

Garden corner unit

Pallet furniture uk
Pallet furniture uk
Pallet furniture uk

13. Get that paint out and get creative

Mesas, Equilibra Equilibra Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Equilibra

Equilibra
Equilibra
Equilibra

14. See how simple it can be?

Mesas, Equilibra Equilibra Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Equilibra

Equilibra
Equilibra
Equilibra

15. The addition of class can add class

Meubels van pallets, Pallethandel Zoetermeer Pallethandel Zoetermeer Garden Furniture
Pallethandel Zoetermeer

Pallethandel Zoetermeer
Pallethandel Zoetermeer
Pallethandel Zoetermeer

16. Some lighting will take it up a notch

Bire Bar, BRENSO Architecture & Design BRENSO Architecture & Design Commercial spaces Gastronomy
BRENSO Architecture &amp; Design

BRENSO Architecture & Design
BRENSO Architecture &amp; Design
BRENSO Architecture & Design

18. If you're short on time, this is an easy option

Der Sitz Ferdl, palettenmoebel.at palettenmoebel.at Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
palettenmoebel.at

palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at

19.A beautiful dining setting

I nostri lavori, asdf asdf Garden Furniture
asdf

asdf
asdf
asdf

20. A perfect glass or coffee table

RUSELL mesa palets. 120x47cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdHomewares
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

21. An affordable but cosy couch

Projeto Remobília - Sofá de Pallets, Camila Feriato Camila Feriato Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Multicolored
Camila Feriato

Camila Feriato
Camila Feriato
Camila Feriato

22. You can even make a bed frame and headboard

Recamaras Ecológicas, Biogibson Biogibson BedroomBeds & headboards
Biogibson

Biogibson
Biogibson
Biogibson

23. Is this not the dream beach look?

homify Walls & flooringTiles
homify

homify
homify
homify

24. If you've got the skills, suspend a bed frame from the floor for a remarkably modern and stylish look

Charming Suite, BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion Bedroom
BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion

BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion
BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion
BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion

25. An adorable sofa combination

Recamaras Ecológicas, Biogibson Biogibson BedroomBeds & headboards
Biogibson

Biogibson
Biogibson
Biogibson

26. A little bed side table is equally charming

ARCE mesa cajas de fruta, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdAccessories & decoration
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

27. Or a slightly bigger bedside table

Palettenmöbel - Nachtschrank "Natur", starg starg BedroomBedside tables
starg

starg
starg
starg

28. We adore this side table option

Pallet Bedside Table, Piggledy Pallet Furniture Piggledy Pallet Furniture BedroomBedside tables Wood Wood effect
Piggledy Pallet Furniture

Pallet Bedside Table

Piggledy Pallet Furniture
Piggledy Pallet Furniture
Piggledy Pallet Furniture

29. Another simple dining ideas

Esszimmertisch aus Industriepalette !, La maison La maison Dining roomTables
La maison

La maison
La maison
La maison

30. A little seating area with some nice cushions

homify Dining roomChairs & benches
homify

homify
homify
homify

31. Super cool sofa arm idea

sery, SE-RECYCLE eco design SE-RECYCLE eco design Living roomSofas & armchairs
SE-RECYCLE eco design

SE-RECYCLE eco design
SE-RECYCLE eco design
SE-RECYCLE eco design

32. That's not homemade, surely?

TEIDE mesa palets. 80×68 cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdHomewares
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

33. Unbelievable style can be achieved so easily

MONTE DAS MOÇAS, Aljezur, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Living room
LAVRADIO DESIGN

LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

34. We're not 100% sure what this is, but it's really cute

EUCALIPTO revistero cajas fruta, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdAccessories & decoration
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

35. Make the most of small spaces—now this is an idea!

homify Study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

36. Pallets are also a great shelving option

Regale, Palettano Palettano Living roomShelves
Palettano

Palettano
Palettano
Palettano

37. Simple little wall shelf

VELETA estantería palets. 68cm, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdHomewares
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

38. Why not bathroom shelves!?

CEDRO estantería cajas de fruta, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdHomewares
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

39. Perfect central piece of a seating area

Chicken Bar Monchos, Paletto's Furnature Paletto's Furnature Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Paletto&#39;s Furnature

Paletto's Furnature
Paletto&#39;s Furnature
Paletto's Furnature

40. A really simple idea is a little shelving area for plants

MARBORÉ jardinera palets. 120x80cm, 3 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario Garden Furniture
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

41. Another idea for plants—stylish and neat

GABARRÓ jardinera palets. 120x47cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario Garden Furniture
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

42. Who doesn't want a wall garden?

Verticale pallet tuin van POPUPPALLETS, Pop up Pallets Pop up Pallets Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Pop up Pallets

Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets

43. This one might even be more beautiful

Verticale pallet tuin van POPUPPALLETS, Pop up Pallets Pop up Pallets Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Pop up Pallets

Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets

44. A bit more advanced, but certainly stunning

The JAM Terrace, Aida Lopez Paisajista Aida Lopez Paisajista Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
Aida Lopez Paisajista

Aida Lopez Paisajista
Aida Lopez Paisajista
Aida Lopez Paisajista

If you enjoyed this ideabook, you might also like to take a look at: Transform your interior style—with wooden pallets!

​A fabulous house in Johannesburg
Which of these ideas if your favourite? We'd love to hear from you!

