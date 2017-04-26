44 DIY wooden pallet ideas for you to copy (if you like woodworking!)

Woodworking has never been easier with these clever, DIY, wooden pallet ideas!

Recyclable items are becoming increasingly popular around the world as a result of more environmental awareness as well as their stylistic advantages. One of the key advantages of choosing a recyclable option, like wooden pallets, is that they're not only environmentally friendly but tend to be low cost—so it's pretty much a win-win for all parties concerned. The parties being you and the planet, of course.

Perhaps the most popular recycled material in the furniture/interior design category is in fact the wooden pallet, likely because of the great potential for creativity and the overall versatility of the items in general. What's more is that naturally there are a lot of used pallets floating around (literally and metaphorically!) You can buy ready made furniture, crafted from pallets, or of course make some pieces yourself, which will ultimately be the most affordable.

Below you'll see a whole bunch of ideas to take inspiration from, which will show you how adaptable and easy to work with that these items are. You can always consult a professional for advice, when the idea calls for it. We've prepared a compilation of 44 ideas that are all able to be done DIY style for your home—if you're ready to put in at least a little bit of effort!

Translated from homify Turkey.