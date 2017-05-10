Woodworking: 19 home improvement ideas for the garden

Whether you like woodworking, landscaping, gardening or stone work—there's a solution for everyone and in just about every garden, you just need the practical skills, or someone who can help.
Would you change just about anything in your garden, but have no idea exactly where to start? In this ideabook, you'll find 19 ideas that can help to make a world of difference, with a bit of home improvement skill. The photos show that any garden you have, no matter how small or large, can be a total show off space. From unusual plants, to beautiful fountains, cosy seating areas or an interesting water feature—the opportunities are endless.
The ideas are simple, but the results are spectacular!
Translated from homify Netherlands
Different heights in the garden have several advantages as you can use the space in different ways, to create different spaces. A good idea is to use each level to provide a different atmosphere with varying materials—from stone to wood, gravel and even water.
It doesn't matter if your garden is large or small. With a good garden design, you can avoid the potential for many disappointments. The garden pictured here has a beautiful and clear layout; a green stripe down the side, a lawn and a path and terrace with beautiful stones. The idea is simple, but the result is very special.
For the floor in this patio, wood is used, which is always a nice idea. It creates a warm atmosphere, looks great and is easy to maintain. You can use wood throughout the area or have parts mixed with grass and other materials. There are many possible ways to integrate at least some wood!
A sunken sitting area with a modern twist is a nice ideas. We can definitely see ourselves down here! This is a handy idea if your garden has a lot of space, or a nice little sunken section. Surround the pit with a nice mix of flowering and green plants for a natural addition.
A water element is something that just about any garden should incorporate. It not only looks great, but the sound of water the water trickling down brings tranquility into the space
If you find it wasteful to use to much water, you can get a pump which will simple circulate it repetitively. To be completely environmentally friendly, use rainwater.
A pergola protects a space from the sun and wind but is also a wonderful addition to a patio or garden from a purely visual perspective. A pergola be made from a variety of materials, all of which have different stylistic advantages.
How small is your terrace? It doesn't matter! There is always space for a comfortable, soft pillow and a small table to drink a cool drink from, while you read a book. Another advantage is that it's easy to design and doesn't cost much.
Most modern gardens have flower boxes. Whether they're made from cement, concrete, stone or plastic, there's no denying that they're everywhere. Planters can be places separately throughout the garden or used as a wall. The best kind of plants to use are the showy varieties like dahlias, orchids, roses and hydrangeas.
Lighting is an essential element in any patio or garden. It provides the garden with a nice atmosphere and makes the evening feel warm and alive, as opposed to dark and miserable. Once you've decided to go with a new lighting option, the possibilities are endless. You can ask one of our professionals about which form of lighting might fit your garden best.
Bamboo is widely used in modern gardens. Why? Likely because it requires no special care, it is green all year round and has a special, soothing and stylish appearance. What can really make it look beautiful, is to piece a few together in one space, creating a hedge along the property boundary or just a simple wall.
If you don't want the whole garden full of bamboo, choose the variety of Fargesia. This is a type that does not proliferate.
Having a small garden is no excuse to neglect the area. What you can do, for example, is create a zen garden. It's fairly simple and the investment is not large. The materials you need are wood, stone, small shrubs and a beautiful object of your choice—such as a wooden bridge or a stone.
A fantastic and very trendy idea is to incorporate a green wall into your garden. If you don't actually have a garden, another option is to incorporate it inside. The main advantage of this option, aside from the all encapsulating and very natural feeling, it can pretty much fit into any space or garden.
A garden on a stone! Is not this fantastic this idea? We think it's ideal for small or large patios, both inside and out. This cute idea could even work in an office. Whatever you think, you must admit that it's original and unusual.
We love this idea because it doesn't require installing a new wall, but rather adding a nice addition to an existing one, which can give the entire space a new look.
Now this is a nice way to warm up a cool night. Who doesn't love the idea of sitting around a hot, open fire while enjoying a meal or simply socialising with friends and family. There are also plenty of options in terms of design, but this rectangle one is very chic, and fits the space beautifully.
If that isn't a dream space, we seriously have no idea what is. Imagine relaxing in one of these day beds while enjoying the ambience of the morning, evening or whatever time of day that it might be. It's the perfect spot to read a book, chat with a friend, take or nap or of course, sip a cocktail or thirty-seven.
When the space you have to work with is small, there's only one answer: take the cosy approach. By using simple, straight lines here, nothing feels to cramped and it all looks pretty stylish and welcoming.
The shapes and textures used here are practical but also fun, which makes for a space that is equal parts of both things.
Finally, do not forget the entrance to your garden, it's vital to make it as attractive as possible as it's the first thing guests will see when they visit your home.
We hope these images and ideas have inspired you to create a beautiful garden, without too much effort, of course!