Woodworking: 19 home improvement ideas for the garden

Whether you like woodworking, landscaping, gardening or stone work—there's a solution for everyone and in just about every garden, you just need the practical skills, or someone who can help.

Would you change just about anything in your garden, but have no idea exactly where to start? In this ideabook, you'll find 19 ideas that can help to make a world of difference, with a bit of home improvement skill. The photos show that any garden you have, no matter how small or large, can be a total show off space. From unusual plants, to beautiful fountains, cosy seating areas or an interesting water feature—the opportunities are endless.

The ideas are simple, but the results are spectacular!

Translated from homify Netherlands