28 square metres of storage space becomes an enviable modern apartment!

Today we present to you one of those projects that we appreciate so much it's almost impossible. This amazing transformation sees an old, forgotten warehouse magically turning into a small but modern loft. Thanks to the architects/designers at Pietro Emilio Cubadda, the formerly abandoned shed with a floor area of only 28 square metres now has a new, safe and functional use.

The designer himself bought the property and after almost an entire year of bureaucratic issues, he was able to begin the work. Perhaps most interesting is that hidden within the 28 square metres is an additional 5 square metre cellar, which was a particular challenge to construct.

Translated from homify Italy