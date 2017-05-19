19 spectacular and affordable patio ideas

If you ever wanted to make a change in your backyard or garden, but did not know where to start, we here at homify will give you 19 ideas that will delight you. Sometimes all you need is a little inspiration to get the ball rolling and set you on your way to creating the space you desire.

Whether large, medium or small, you can achieve a unique space in your backyard or garden by implementing designs with original flooring, a seating area or a corner with a pond or a small fountain.

The ideas we have to offer you are simple, and you don’t need spectacular resources or an abnormally large budget to put them into practice. Join us to explore your options and see what you can achieve for your own home!