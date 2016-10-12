A surprisingly low cost home in Pretoria

In this Ideabook, we look at an amazing home in the capital city of South Africa, Pretoria. This inland city although being not as popular as the coastal cities of South Africa, has many other sensational qualities that make it a lovely space for tourists and locals in the know. So if you like the idea of relaxing and unwinding while enjoying the sunset in a modern home, then this house is a sensational sight. The home we visit today on homify 360, gives a whole new meaning to game farm living, and we cannot wait to show you how!