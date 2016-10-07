13 houses with gorgeous front entry paths

A beautiful entry path is a guaranteed way to make even the most basic and boring houses look glamorous. It also makes a lasting impression on visitors—first impressions are the most important, after all. In celebration of this, today we are presenting 13 contemporary homes that all boast beautiful entry paths, created with a range of materials and designs in mind.

Some use cleverly placed and beautiful lights to make their impact, while others go for the simple but effective approach. There's also the option of saying a futuristic approach, or going for something beaming with personality. It all comes down to individual taste.