27 smart and low-cost ideas for your small kitchen

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Manoir du Cleuyou, architektur-photos.de architektur-photos.de Kitchen
So you’ve just moved into a new home, but the problem is that the kitchen is unbelievably small. But, that doesn’t mean that the kitchen can’t look fantastic, in this Ideabook we look at some amazing modern kitchens that although are small in stature, they’re really big on style, creativity and elegance. These 27 ideas will get your modern kitchen looking amazing, a comfortable space to work in and a great cooking zone for when you’re cooking meals for two or even twenty! Let’s look at how to breathe life into your kitchen again with the help of the kitchen designers at homify!

1. Fun and eye-catching racks to save you space.

Kleine Küche mit liebevollen Details, Happyhomes Happyhomes Kitchen Wood Grey
Happyhomes

Happyhomes
Happyhomes
Happyhomes

2. A small kitchen island will some extra working area.

Projeto Bairro do Juventus - Mooca, RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Patios
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

3. Opt for a cohesive colour scheme

homify Small kitchens
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Maximise storage and working space with a U-shaped layout.

kleine Küche, raumdeuter GbR raumdeuter GbR Modern kitchen
raumdeuter GbR

raumdeuter GbR
raumdeuter GbR
raumdeuter GbR

5. The minimalist look is great for a tidy and uncluttered kitchen.

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Kitchen Grey
Baltic Design Shop

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn

Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop

6. The more storage, the more comfortable the space will be.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. Enhance natural sunlight for a more spacious kitchen.

Home Staging Doppelhaus in Westerland/Sylt, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH Kitchen
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

8. A compact kitchen is perfect for a studio apartment.

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE MILL-HOUSE Small kitchens
MILL-HOUSE

MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE

9. Go for a statement making splashback.

Casa Vitelli, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Kitchen
Ossigeno Architettura

Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura

10. A touch of rustic charm is stunning too.

RECUPERO RUDERE CAMPESTRE, RI-NOVO RI-NOVO Kitchen
RI-NOVO

RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO

A rustic styled kitchen is a trendy and tasteful way of always feeling welcome in a home.

11. Get creative with your kitchen décor.

BILBOHOMES, Hiruki studio Hiruki studio Industrial style kitchen
Hiruki studio

Hiruki studio
Hiruki studio
Hiruki studio

12. Add some vibrancy with some modern touches and a colourful worktop.

Kitchen island, Espacios y Luz Fotografía Espacios y Luz Fotografía Modern kitchen
Espacios y Luz Fotografía

Espacios y Luz Fotografía
Espacios y Luz Fotografía
Espacios y Luz Fotografía

13. Pull together the kitchen décor with some attractive materials.

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Kitchen
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

14. An under-sink curtain is an antique DIY décor trick.

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

15. Retro detail is fantastic to make an impact on style.

_IN Panamby, ARQ_IN ARQ_IN Modern kitchen
ARQ_IN

ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN

16. Recreate some authentic vintage décor with cabinets that make a statement in a small space.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. Marble is a fabulous material for any kitchen, regardless of the size.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. Some practical décor will be ultimately amazing too.

COCINA BLANCA - SEP 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior KitchenCabinets & shelves White
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

19. Add some bright colours to keep your small kitchen looking fresh and fascinating.

COCINA BLANCA - SEP 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior KitchenStorage White
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

20. Less can be more.

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Kitchen
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

21. Colourful contrasts are great to enhance natural and artificial lighting.

Loft , Pulse Arquitetura Pulse Arquitetura Kitchen
Pulse Arquitetura

Pulse Arquitetura
Pulse Arquitetura
Pulse Arquitetura

22. Blend the interior design style for something unique and quirky. Modern and rustic décor makes for a sensational sight.

Manoir du Cleuyou, architektur-photos.de architektur-photos.de Kitchen
architektur-photos.de

architektur-photos.de
architektur-photos.de
architektur-photos.de

23. An eclectic or industrial inspired design is perfect for those small spaces.

Brilliant Bethnal Green, Propia Propia Industrial style kitchen
Propia

Brilliant Bethnal Green

Propia
Propia
Propia

24. Never forget anything on the grocery list again with some brilliant blackboard walls in your kitchen.

Интерьер однокомнатной квартиры в скандинавском стиле, Анна Теклюк Анна Теклюк Kitchen
Анна Теклюк

Анна Теклюк
Анна Теклюк
Анна Теклюк

25. Under cabinet lights creates the illusion of a more spacious kitchen, while helping you to actually see what you’re doing.

Mieszkanie w łódzkiej kamienicy - 60m2, Pink Pug Design Interior Pink Pug Design Interior Kitchen
Pink Pug Design Interior

Pink Pug Design Interior
Pink Pug Design Interior
Pink Pug Design Interior

26. Striking modern light fixtures draw attention away from a compact looking room.

Квартира в Москве, 50 кв.м., Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Kitchen
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО

Мастерская дизайна ЭГО
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО

27. A classic kitchen with a taste of tradition is amazing in every way.

Бирюза и кружева, Алёна Демшинова Алёна Демшинова Kitchen
Алёна Демшинова

Алёна Демшинова
Алёна Демшинова
Алёна Демшинова

These are: 7 smart items you need in your small kitchen.

24 simple ideas for a living room people will envy
Which kitchens are your favourite from this Ideabook?

