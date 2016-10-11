27 smart and low-cost ideas for your small kitchen

So you’ve just moved into a new home, but the problem is that the kitchen is unbelievably small. But, that doesn’t mean that the kitchen can’t look fantastic, in this Ideabook we look at some amazing modern kitchens that although are small in stature, they’re really big on style, creativity and elegance. These 27 ideas will get your modern kitchen looking amazing, a comfortable space to work in and a great cooking zone for when you’re cooking meals for two or even twenty! Let’s look at how to breathe life into your kitchen again with the help of the kitchen designers at homify!