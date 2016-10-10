Your browser is out-of-date.

6 small kitchens that are perfect for any home (and cheap!)

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Shabby Chic Design Kitchen, Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Kitchen MDF Blue
The kitchen is one of the most frequently used rooms in the house, and even if you don’t consider yourself much of a cook or gourmet chef, it’s important that your kitchen is the perfect setting to share a meal with family and friends, entertain guests or even try a new recipe. The modern home however, doesn’t see much in terms of size, which is why the modern homeowner often has to live with an open plan living space that includes the kitchen, living room and dining area. In this Ideabook, we look at 6 fantastic small kitchens that will definitely make any home that much more attractive!

1. Classically modern

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern kitchen White
This typically modern kitchen is comfortable and chic, with white walls, lighter wood and laminate flooring creating an attractive setting. The glass table is a sleek option that emphasises the elegance of the room, while its transparent effect allows the kitchen to seem spacious and uncluttered.

2. Art deco

Apartament na Mokotowie inspirowany Art Deco, Pracownia Projektowa Pe2 Pracownia Projektowa Pe2 Modern kitchen
This sleek kitchen is a fantastic take on the art décor style, with understated dark tones dominating the décor, and contrasting with the metallic and reflective surfaces. Now, take a closer look at the faucets.

3. Rustic and modern

VIVIENDA OLIANA, The Room Studio The Room Studio Kitchen
The kitchen here is a combination of rustic features and materials in a modern setting, creating a trendy and tasteful mix that is unique and quirky. The addition of a wooden dining table and chairs incorporates a great rustic feeling, while the retro inspired design is just a perfect by the interior designers.

4. Green living

CASA OLIVOS, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern kitchen
It’s amazing what a little creative thinking and out of the box elements can do for décor and imagination. By including some sensational greenery into the kitchen design the room is fresh and fun loving.

5. A colourful tactic

Shabby Chic Design Kitchen Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Kitchen MDF Blue
Shabby Chic Design Kitchen

If you are easily bored by neutral and muted tones for a home colour scheme, then the idyllic kitchen pictured here with its blue pastel cabinets and matte grey walls may just create the best creative look for a dignified yet vibrant kitchen.

6. Mix colour

KITCHEN - DINING ROOM IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern dining room
KITCHEN—DINING ROOM

There’s nothing wrong with opting for some bold colours in your modern kitchen, and this example is just striking and stunning. The grey colour scheme along with the brighter elements of furniture and accessories are a great choice, while the versatile features are a mix of modern, rustic and eclectic styles for that original statement making décor. Here are: 11 kitchens perfect for the South African family.

Which kitchen design do you like the most?

