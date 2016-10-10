6 small kitchens that are perfect for any home (and cheap!)

The kitchen is one of the most frequently used rooms in the house, and even if you don’t consider yourself much of a cook or gourmet chef, it’s important that your kitchen is the perfect setting to share a meal with family and friends, entertain guests or even try a new recipe. The modern home however, doesn’t see much in terms of size, which is why the modern homeowner often has to live with an open plan living space that includes the kitchen, living room and dining area. In this Ideabook, we look at 6 fantastic small kitchens that will definitely make any home that much more attractive!