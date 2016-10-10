11 quick and easy ways to cut your home costs (and save money!)

Are you reconsidering your household budget? Looking for ways to save money for that overdue family vacation, saving money may be a lot easier than you think! These 11 tips compiled by the experts at homify will help you save money by cutting down on your domestic costs, reducing unnecessary expenditure and assist you to achieve your financial goals. It will mean saving a bit at a time, but by setting up a savings fund you will see the results in the long run. Now is the time to get smart with our money.
Go for LED lights instead of the old fashioned incandescent bulbs, this will reduce your energy bill considerably.
Reduce your water bill by opting for some water-saving fittings. There are a number of stylish varieties available to get yourbathroom looking great too.
Audit your grocery cupboard regularly to avoid over buying. Use your food up within the best before timeframe and only purchase more if there is one or two left.
Running your home on solar power is a rather cheap solution for energy. Although it is important to contact a professional who will advise you on the best option for your home, taking into consideration water heating.
Check your kitchen appliances and consider their energy efficiency. Reduce costs in a major way by opting for modern appliances that boast a good star-rating, this is an effective measure to determine the electricity usage if the appliance. If your appliance is outdated, invest in a new one, your savings in electricity cost will thank you later.
It’s amazing how much you can save in thermostat cost by just keeping your curtains closed. This way the warm air will remain inside.
Shopping around with other suppliers to get a better deal on gas prices is a good way to reduce your month to month utilities bill.
If you don’t live too far from work, then you can consider cycle commuting the distance. This is a great way to save on your petrol expense, and get an early morning workout in too. So zip through the traffic efficiently with your bicycle.
You don’t need to buy new and expensive modern furniture for your home. The secondhand or antique store can score you some good bargains and save you some money too.
Takeaway coffee can easily cost more than R20 a day, at the end of the week that’s R100 and at the end of the month you could easily have spent R600 on coffee. Have your coffee at home before leaving for work in the morning or catch a free cup at work.
So you’ve just changed your bulbs to the energy efficient alternative, but that doesn’t mean you should leave all the lights on in your home. Save even more money by switching off the lights when you’re not in the room and remind your family to do the same. Here's: How to design your home for less stressful mornings.