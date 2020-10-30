How to design the perfect indoor braai area

There is no quick fix to decide on the perfect indoor braai as it is rather a subjective reflection of character, personality and overall choice. However, once determining whether there is space for your braai room, it is also best to determine what type of braai will best suit the home.

After all who wouldn't want to have access to this fun way of cooking any day of the week regardless of the weather conditions? This healthy and functional form of cooking is not only a means to eat, but will also be an entertainment centre of the home where fun and laughter can be enjoyed together with family and friends.

Of course there is a definite link between a braai space, a dining room and the kitchen, with these three spaces being committed to socialising, entertaining and, obviously, dining. So, to inspire you with some braai room ideas, let’s see some tips and ideas to make your braai space a tad more stylish, functional, and welcoming.