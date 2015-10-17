What are my options for a fence?

Fencingis primarily there to keep something in – in most cases it would be animals or to make sure that little kids doesn't end up dead in the road – or to keep something out, like other animals or criminals. Fencing is used for privacy and security.

Having a fence around the property might not be something that everybody likes, but it is rather necessary in today's environment. The thing with fences is, they don't need to give the impression that you are in a jail, you don't necessarily need a fence that is 4 meters high and block everything in view from and to the street.

Luckily there is a number of different types of fences one can choose from if you so desire. Choose a fence that would suit your preferences, the house style and see what a difference it makes to the property. Have a look at Atkinsons Fencing's work.

Here is a few different ways you can use (or not) a fence around your property.