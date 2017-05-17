DIY: 13 ways to transform your garden into a barbecue spot

With summer fast approaching, it is becoming increasingly necessary to make the absolute most of our outdoor spaces. Whether we have large gardens, small gardens or little terrace or balcony areas, these spaces are meant to be enjoyed as much as possible in the warm, beautiful local climate.

This is especially true at night or in the evenings, where the temperatures drop slightly and outdoor areas can be used for dinner parties, sundowners, braai's and even parties.

This is why today, at homify, we are presenting you with 13 fabulous ideas that will help you to transform your garden into a space that is fully equipped for entertaining under the stars. Not only will this expand your interior living area to the outdoors, but it will provide your evening parties with a whole new look and feel.

Are you ready for your home to become the hottest evening entertainment space on the block?