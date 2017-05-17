Your browser is out-of-date.

DIY: 13 ways to transform your garden into a barbecue spot

Leigh Leigh
homify Modern houses
With summer fast approaching, it is becoming increasingly necessary to make the absolute most of our outdoor spaces. Whether we have large gardens, small gardens or little terrace or balcony areas, these spaces are meant to be enjoyed as much as possible in the warm, beautiful local climate.

This is especially true at night or in the evenings, where the temperatures drop slightly and outdoor areas can be used for dinner parties, sundowners, braai's and even parties. 

This is why today, at homify, we are presenting you with 13 fabulous ideas that will help you to transform your garden into a space that is fully equipped for entertaining under the stars. Not only will this expand your interior living area to the outdoors, but it will provide your evening parties with a whole new look and feel.

Are you ready for your home to become the hottest evening entertainment space on the block?

1. Add a braai

Morsø Forno, Heritage Morso Heritage Morso Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Heritage Morso

Morsø Forno

Heritage Morso
Heritage Morso
Heritage Morso

There's nothing better than a braai in the garden area, where you can not only create ambiance and style—just look how trendy this braai is by Heritage Morso - but you can also extend your living area outside. A braai turns your garden into an outdoor kitchen and creates a focal point which family and friends can gather around. 

2. A cosy outdoor living room

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

Why not install a modern living room in your garden, creating a comfortable space where friends and family can relax in the fresh air and sunshine? Add a colourful rug or some plush cushions. 

3. Centre your living space around a firepit

Ayrshire outdoor living, Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Modern Garden Sandstone
Lithic Fire

Ayrshire outdoor living

Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire

As we've mentioned before, a braai area can create an entrancing focal point. If you don't want an entire outdoor kitchen area, install a fire pit in your garden.

As we can see in this design, a fire pit works beautifully with a wooden deck and wooden chairs. Wood and stone enhance the garden space with raw materials, bringing a homely yet earthy touch to the exterior.

4. Mix themes

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

Combine raw materials with some contemporary tones, mixing chic and modern with earthy and raw.

5. It's all in the detail

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern Garden
homify

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

homify
homify
homify

Your outdoor area can only be a top entertainment hub if you have some beautiful details, accessories and decor pieces, enhancing the space. Invest in some beautiful cushions, hurricane lamps, candles, flowers and pot plants. 

6. Lighting creates ambiance and style

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern Garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

Lighting can change the whole look and feel of an outdoor space, bringing romance and sparkle to a garden. Invest in fairy lights, little lamps or lanterns. 

Also have a look at these outdoor lighting ideas for modern houses.

7. Go for simple and minimalist

Contemporary Garden Design Balham homify Modern Garden
homify

Contemporary Garden Design Balham

homify
homify
homify

Sometimes simple is the most effective. Opt for clean lines, minimalist pieces and functional design. 

8. A terrace that merges with the garden

Swaffield Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern Garden
Concept Eight Architects

Swaffield Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

In this design, we can see how effective a raised terrace works in a garden space. The terrace features smooth, tiled floors—the perfect surface for entertaining. They clean easily, look trendy and are durable in all weather conditions.

The smooth tiled floors also contrast beautifully with the gorgeous garden. 

9. Merge the indoors and the outdoors

Gretel House, Simon Gill Architects Simon Gill Architects Rustic style garden
Simon Gill Architects

Gretel House

Simon Gill Architects
Simon Gill Architects
Simon Gill Architects

Open your home up onto the exterior space with sliding doors, merging the interior and the exterior areas. You'll instantly create a much bigger entertainment area with plenty of room for all of your favourite people.

10. Opt for wood

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Rustic style house
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

Wood is magnificent, bringing a homely and warm touch to a simple outdoor area. In this design, by professionals Uptic Studios, we can see how a simple wooden table and chairs enhances this entire wooden terrace.

11. Maximise the balcony space

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sometimes we don't actually have the space for gardens, especially in city homes. Yet, if we have a balcony area, we can still create a beautiful entertainment space. 

Have a look at these tips for decorating a small balcony.

12. Make the most of the views

Southbank, London, Urban Roof Gardens Urban Roof Gardens Patios
Urban Roof Gardens

Southbank, London

Urban Roof Gardens
Urban Roof Gardens
Urban Roof Gardens

When it comes to designing your outdoor entertainment space, you want to make the most of the natural surrounds. Utilise the nature that surrounds your home or the beautiful South African views.

13. Multifunctional

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lastly, don't forget to use your outdoor area for a multitude of functions. Use it as an outdoor dining area, a cooking space and an outdoor living room. 

Also have a look at these 7 ideas for a perfect terrace.

DIY: a 7-step guide to building a brick oven
