DIY: 13 ways to transform your garden into a barbecue spot

With summer fast approaching, it is becoming increasingly necessary to make the absolute most of our outdoor spaces. Whether we have large gardens, small gardens or little terrace or balcony areas, these spaces are meant to be enjoyed as much as possible in the warm, beautiful local climate.
This is especially true at night or in the evenings, where the temperatures drop slightly and outdoor areas can be used for dinner parties, sundowners, braai's and even parties.
This is why today, at homify, we are presenting you with 13 fabulous ideas that will help you to transform your garden into a space that is fully equipped for entertaining under the stars. Not only will this expand your interior living area to the outdoors, but it will provide your evening parties with a whole new look and feel.
Are you ready for your home to become the hottest evening entertainment space on the block?
There's nothing better than a braai in the garden area, where you can not only create ambiance and style—just look how trendy this braai is by Heritage Morso - but you can also extend your living area outside. A braai turns your garden into an outdoor kitchen and creates a focal point which family and friends can gather around.
Why not install a modern living room in your garden, creating a comfortable space where friends and family can relax in the fresh air and sunshine? Add a colourful rug or some plush cushions.
As we've mentioned before, a braai area can create an entrancing focal point. If you don't want an entire outdoor kitchen area, install a fire pit in your garden.
As we can see in this design, a fire pit works beautifully with a wooden deck and wooden chairs. Wood and stone enhance the garden space with raw materials, bringing a homely yet earthy touch to the exterior.
Combine raw materials with some contemporary tones, mixing chic and modern with earthy and raw.
Your outdoor area can only be a top entertainment hub if you have some beautiful details, accessories and decor pieces, enhancing the space. Invest in some beautiful cushions, hurricane lamps, candles, flowers and pot plants.
Lighting can change the whole look and feel of an outdoor space, bringing romance and sparkle to a garden. Invest in fairy lights, little lamps or lanterns.
Sometimes simple is the most effective. Opt for clean lines, minimalist pieces and functional design.
In this design, we can see how effective a raised terrace works in a garden space. The terrace features smooth, tiled floors—the perfect surface for entertaining. They clean easily, look trendy and are durable in all weather conditions.
The smooth tiled floors also contrast beautifully with the gorgeous garden.
Open your home up onto the exterior space with sliding doors, merging the interior and the exterior areas. You'll instantly create a much bigger entertainment area with plenty of room for all of your favourite people.
Wood is magnificent, bringing a homely and warm touch to a simple outdoor area. In this design, by professionals Uptic Studios, we can see how a simple wooden table and chairs enhances this entire wooden terrace.
Sometimes we don't actually have the space for gardens, especially in city homes. Yet, if we have a balcony area, we can still create a beautiful entertainment space.
When it comes to designing your outdoor entertainment space, you want to make the most of the natural surrounds. Utilise the nature that surrounds your home or the beautiful South African views.
Lastly, don't forget to use your outdoor area for a multitude of functions. Use it as an outdoor dining area, a cooking space and an outdoor living room.
