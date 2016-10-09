8 small yet dreamy family homes with ideas to copy

Today on homify we admire in amazement 8 fantastic and dreamy small family homes. Each house is different, unique and attractive in its own right, while making a perfect statement for a modern neighbourhood. The family home just got a whole lot cooler, and this Ideabook will guide you in some chic and stylish home architecture ideas to get your home exterior a welcoming and aesthetically appealing feature on your street. These dreamy modern homes are truly fascinating!