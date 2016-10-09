Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 small yet dreamy family homes with ideas to copy

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Rustic style house
Loading admin actions …

Today on homify we admire in amazement 8 fantastic and dreamy small family homes. Each house is different, unique and attractive in its own right, while making a perfect statement for a modern neighbourhood. The family home just got a whole lot cooler, and this Ideabook will guide you in some chic and stylish home architecture ideas to get your home exterior a welcoming and aesthetically appealing feature on your street. These dreamy modern homes are truly fascinating!

1. The Scandinavian

ДОМ В ЛЕНИНГРАДСКОЙ ОБЛАСТИ , ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Scandinavian style houses
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

The architects of this gorgeous forest loving home has added an extra feature… a fireplace will definitely make this outdoor space that much more comfortable on a chilly winter evening.

2. Whimsical

Casa Eugênia por Joao Diniz Arquitetura, JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA Modern houses
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA

JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA

This home is filled with natural light and a fantasy loving effect, and although it’s rather tall in stature, this house is a great space for a small modern family that love the idea of being different.

3. The tropics

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
Boutique Modern Ltd

The Edge

Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd

If you just adore the idea of a modern home that allows for both interior and exterior comfort, then this one is perfect for you. Just think about your lovely forest surroundings and enjoy watching the sunset from your terrace.

4. Traditional

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

A home that enjoys chic traditional style and spacious grounds is a must have for any family with kids. This is an affordable option that will be a trendy choice for a starter home.

5. For the minimalist

homify Rustic style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

This flat-top house is the perfect choice for a minimalist style home. The glazing, easy access to the outdoors and fantastic design adds to the welcoming effect of this wonderfully elaborate house.

6. Modern colonialist

Casa Corrego grande, Roma Arquitetura Roma Arquitetura Classic style houses
Roma Arquitetura

Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura

If you are one that enjoys antique inspired design, then this spacious colonial home overlooking a tropical paradise could just be the ideal choice for a large family.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Stylish

Casa de Campo en Pilar, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Country style house
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

Privacy and sophisticated living may be two specifics for your home, and this house makes a daring and elegant first impression of style, excellent landscaping and sensational lighting.

8. Brilliant bungalow

Casa Angra I, Escala Arquitetura Escala Arquitetura Country style house
Escala Arquitetura

Escala Arquitetura
Escala Arquitetura
Escala Arquitetura

We have come to the end of our Ideabook, but we need to admire the beauty and elegance of this bungalow. It symmetrical in design, allowing for optimal natural sunlight, comfortable fresh air and a lovely space for entertaining family and friends. These are: 9 great container homes you'll wish you lived in.

15 small bathroom renovations to inspire you
Which small home did you like the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks