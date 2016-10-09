Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 small bathroom renovations to inspire you

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Minimal style Bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Is your small bathroom in need of a makeover, but you aren’t quite sure where to begin? Then continue reading this Ideabook, and you will definitely be inspired to create something amazing, attractive and comfortable in your own home. There are many ways to accentuate the size of your bathroom, and the team at homify will show you how to get started!

1. The impression

30MQ CON SOPPALCO, Cristina Meschi Architetto Cristina Meschi Architetto Industrial style houses
Cristina Meschi Architetto

Cristina Meschi Architetto
Cristina Meschi Architetto
Cristina Meschi Architetto

Go for some floor to ceiling tiles to create a more spacious looking bathroom. This design and colour scheme is no doubt trendy and tasteful.

2. Artistic

Maximalist Modern, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern bathroom
Design Intervention

Maximalist Modern

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

This bathroom décor may be too eccentric for some, but for others it may just be the perfect spot to relax and unwind.

3. Something yellow

Kleine Badewannen, Stach & Daiker GbR Stach & Daiker GbR Classic style bathroom
Stach &amp; Daiker GbR

Stach & Daiker GbR
Stach &amp; Daiker GbR
Stach & Daiker GbR

Yellow is a bold choice for bathroom décor, but it’s a fantastic colour scheme to get ready for the hectic day ahead.

4. Marbled effect

Diseño de Baño Pequeño, Gabriela Afonso Gabriela Afonso Modern bathroom White
Gabriela Afonso

Gabriela Afonso
Gabriela Afonso
Gabriela Afonso

Marble may be an expensive choice for a bathroom, but the effect is elegant and regal in every way.

5. Rustic inspiration

RISTRUTTURAZIONE EDIFICIO RURALE, zanella architettura zanella architettura Rustic style bathroom
zanella architettura

zanella architettura
zanella architettura
zanella architettura

This wooden bathroom is cosy and comfortable, creating a great setting for a relaxing evening in the tub.

6. All-white

Dom na Różanym Potoku , Neostudio Architekci Neostudio Architekci Modern bathroom
Neostudio Architekci

Neostudio Architekci
Neostudio Architekci
Neostudio Architekci

The all-white bathroom is a spacious looking décor option, the textured tiles add a unique yet quirky effect to the style, making it so much more attractive.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Memories

Mozaiki z płytek, Deeco Deeco Modern bathroom
Deeco

Deeco
Deeco
Deeco

Adding some simple black and white photographs to your monochrome bathroom décor could just be the effect to make a statement of style.

8. Charming effect

Chalet - Megeve Fr, Andrea Rossini Architetto Andrea Rossini Architetto Rustic style bathroom
Andrea Rossini Architetto

Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto

This modern bathroom with wooden accents blends the rustic with pastel shades to create something charming.

9. Minimalist magic

homify Minimal style Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

There is nothing more sleek and stylish than minimalist décor, and this bathroom is the perfect example. The simple use of colours, lighting and textures definitely make this space an attractive modern feature.

10. Mediterranean

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern bathroom
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

Opt for a Mediterranean style bathroom with these colourful tiles and your bathroom will recreate that island living effect within your home.

11. Vibrant

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you like the idea of a sleek and stylish modern bathroom that is filled with colour, then the architects of this vibrant space created something amazing.

12. Wallpaper

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Modern bathroom Metallic/Silver
LAVRADIO DESIGN

LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

This stunning art deco bathroom has fantastic lighting, simple colour and a lovely floor to ceiling mirror creating an impressive effect on this compact space.

13. Floor tiles

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A modern bathroom with some quirky floor tiles could just create the ideal elegant and stylish effect for your charming home.

14. Pretty pastel

Moradia Sintra, MRS - Interior Design MRS - Interior Design Modern bathroom Blue
MRS—Interior Design

MRS - Interior Design
MRS—Interior Design
MRS - Interior Design

Although this matte pastel blue colour scheme may be a different choice for bathroom décor, it definitely makes a fantastic choice, especially when paired with the wooden accessories and illumination.

15. Ultimate luxury

studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimal style Bathroom
Angelina Alekseeva

Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva

This luxurious small bathroom is elegant, comfortable and opulent. The use of white marble and dark wooden panels is the perfect contrast for a sensational effect. How about these: 10 easy ideas for an impressive bathroom?

A 130 square metre home with excellent solutions to optimise space
Which bathroom style did you like the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks