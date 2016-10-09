15 small bathroom renovations to inspire you

Is your small bathroom in need of a makeover, but you aren’t quite sure where to begin? Then continue reading this Ideabook, and you will definitely be inspired to create something amazing, attractive and comfortable in your own home. There are many ways to accentuate the size of your bathroom, and the team at homify will show you how to get started!
Go for some floor to ceiling tiles to create a more spacious looking bathroom. This design and colour scheme is no doubt trendy and tasteful.
This bathroom décor may be too eccentric for some, but for others it may just be the perfect spot to relax and unwind.
Yellow is a bold choice for bathroom décor, but it’s a fantastic colour scheme to get ready for the hectic day ahead.
Marble may be an expensive choice for a bathroom, but the effect is elegant and regal in every way.
This wooden bathroom is cosy and comfortable, creating a great setting for a relaxing evening in the tub.
The all-white bathroom is a spacious looking décor option, the textured tiles add a unique yet quirky effect to the style, making it so much more attractive.
Adding some simple black and white photographs to your monochrome bathroom décor could just be the effect to make a statement of style.
This modern bathroom with wooden accents blends the rustic with pastel shades to create something charming.
There is nothing more sleek and stylish than minimalist décor, and this bathroom is the perfect example. The simple use of colours, lighting and textures definitely make this space an attractive modern feature.
Opt for a Mediterranean style bathroom with these colourful tiles and your bathroom will recreate that island living effect within your home.
If you like the idea of a sleek and stylish modern bathroom that is filled with colour, then the architects of this vibrant space created something amazing.
This stunning art deco bathroom has fantastic lighting, simple colour and a lovely floor to ceiling mirror creating an impressive effect on this compact space.
A modern bathroom with some quirky floor tiles could just create the ideal elegant and stylish effect for your charming home.
Although this matte pastel blue colour scheme may be a different choice for bathroom décor, it definitely makes a fantastic choice, especially when paired with the wooden accessories and illumination.
This luxurious small bathroom is elegant, comfortable and opulent. The use of white marble and dark wooden panels is the perfect contrast for a sensational effect. How about these: 10 easy ideas for an impressive bathroom?