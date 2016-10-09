Your browser is out-of-date.

10 home cleaning mistakes you probably make

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Battersea, CC Construction CC Construction Living room
You may think that getting your home to look spotless and attractive is easy. However, you are probably guilty of a few cleaning mistakes that you never even knew about! In this edition of homify, we mention the 10 most popular cleaning mistakes that people make, it’s time to get your home in ship shape and prevent any future cleaning issues for a picture perfect, neat and tidy home interior. Let’s see what advice the professionals have given to change the cleaning methods we currently use.

1. The sponge problem

Gracious Luxury Interiors

Sponges, although they might be your ultimate cleaning tool in the home, are actually a breeding ground for bacteria and germs. However, cleaning your sponge is easier than you may think… simply place the sponge into the dishwasher at least once a week, the hot water and detergent will quickly rid the sponge of the germs, getting your surfaces cleaner than before.

2. Spraying polish directly to the surface

Movelvivo Interiores

Spraying your polish or cleaning agent directly to the surface wastes a lot of the product, instead spray the detergent on a microfiber cloth and use that to wipe the product onto the surface that needs to be cleaned. This will save you money too.

3. Clean the toilet brush

Salgar

Flush the toilet brush with some clean water, and then let it dry for about five minutes before placing it back in its holder.

4. Clean slowly and properly

CC Construction

The faster it takes you to clean the house, the less likely you are to do a good job. Clear your schedule, and take the necessary time to clear up your home, then clean each room properly. This will make a major difference in rooms that are used often, such as the living room or kitchen.

5. Read the instructions

&amp;New

If you are using detergents and cleaning agents in your home, ensure that you are using them correctly. One sure way to get this done is by reading the packaging instructions properly. This will allow you to obtain the best results, and also get value for money from the product.

6. Window cleaning

homify

Window Bay Seat

Opt to clean your windows on a cloudy day instead, the sun will warm the window pane and detergent quickly on a warm, sunny day. Keeping out of the sun will ensure that you feel less tired, rather admire your handiwork on a sunny day.

7. Method

Lyssandro Silveira

Wipe the dirt away on an “S” or “Z” shape instead of from left to right and back to left. Your surfaces will look much cleaner.

8. Detergents used

Studio Ferriani

Go for one detergent on a particular surfaces, instead of more. Sometimes the detergents don’t work well together and can cause a chemical reaction, potentially damaging your surfaces.

9. The vacuum bag

Sisal &amp; Seagrass

Your vacuum cleaner should be emptied regularly to optimise the power. By doing so your vacuum cleaner will smell better too, so check if the bag is full and replace it immediately. It is also important to discard your vacuum cleaner bag in an outdoor bin so as not to have a dusty interior again.

10. Cleaning electronics

Loewe Technologies GmbH

Your electronic equipment should include some advice on how it should be cleaned, adding a detergent may just cause internal damage to your equipment. A dusting cloth is a safe bet to get your electronics clean again. Are mornings getting you down? Here's How to design your home for less stressful mornings!

​18 garden fences perfect to copy (and they'll make the neighbours jealous!)
How do you keep your home perfectly clean?

