10 home cleaning mistakes you probably make

You may think that getting your home to look spotless and attractive is easy. However, you are probably guilty of a few cleaning mistakes that you never even knew about! In this edition of homify, we mention the 10 most popular cleaning mistakes that people make, it’s time to get your home in ship shape and prevent any future cleaning issues for a picture perfect, neat and tidy home interior. Let’s see what advice the professionals have given to change the cleaning methods we currently use.