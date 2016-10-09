The home in the Free State that you will die for

A comfortable guest house awaits you at Forest Edge in the small town of Clarens in the Free State of South Africa. The home plan was inspired by the Herbert Jacobs House of Frank Loyd Wright in 1936, which a classic example of style and elegance. The architects designed the building with an L-shape in mind. The living, dining room and kitchen area are accommodated in one section, while the bedrooms have been built in the other. Both sections open up to a comfortable communal outdoor zone that enjoys impressive forest views and panoramic surroundings.