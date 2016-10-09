The home in the Free State that you will die for

A comfortable guest house awaits you at Forest Edge in the small town of Clarens in the Free State of South Africa. The home plan was inspired by the Herbert Jacobs House of Frank Loyd Wright in 1936, which a classic example of style and elegance. The architects designed the building with an L-shape in mind. The living, dining room and kitchen area are accommodated in one section, while the bedrooms have been built in the other. Both sections open up to a comfortable communal outdoor zone that enjoys impressive forest views and panoramic surroundings.
This lovely modern home is glazed throughout, allowing the illumination of the interior to brighten up the forest during the evening. Here we catch a glimpse of the sensational interior, from the outdoors, which perfectly displays the L-shape design of this home, along with the enchanting setting of nature.
In this image we can see that the living room decor of this stylish home is modern and elegant, with some rustic elements. The addition of some antique aspects, such as the floor rug, creates an interesting design aspect that is comfortable yet elegant and attractive.
The dining room enjoys stunning views of the forest, simple yet romantic lighting and a spacious environment. The layout promotes the effect of natural lighting throughout the day, as well as fresh air, with the smell of the gorgeous forest adding value to the experience.
The bedroom and open plan bathroom area is private, relaxing and tranquil. The use of neutral colours and natural materials in this space shows that the home environment is comfortable and elegant, with the rustic experience being a stylish decor factor. The all-white bed linen and romantic lighting makes this guest house a worthwhile visit for a weekend getaway.
The amount of glazing promotes the illumination of this home through natural sunlight throughout the day, but the view of nature from the windows is another amazing decor factor. Spend the morning enjoying the view of the forest from the comfort of your private room, or opt to join the rest of the guests in the fresh morning air! Either way, it's a great view to wake up to.
South Africa may not be the first choice for a snow capped experience, but it doesn't mean that you have to venture to Europe to get a taste of a winter wonderland. Albeit in June or July, a snowy experience awaits you too. If a modern design is what you're after, then An affordable modular home with style is perfect.