9 smart and easy money-saving tricks for small homes

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Loading admin actions …

So your home is small, and you’re looking for ways to reduce your utilities bill to have a bit more money left for savings. In this Ideabook, we look at some easy money saving tricks that will reduce the stress that comes with financial constraints. There may be ways to get your home costing you less, and it’s easier than you think! Say goodbye to wasting money and hello to a nice nest egg for that much-needed family vacation.

1. Multitasking appliances

If you live in a smaller home or apartment, you probably have less storage space in your kitchen for bulky items. So consider purchasing an appliance that performs a few functions, instead of purchasing a few different appliances for each job. An all-in-one food processor is a great investment for making everything from smoothies to cake.

2. No dryer

It’s amazing how much electricity your clothes dryer uses, dry your clothes on a drying rack to drastically reduce your energy usage, saving you money.

3. Lighting choice

Opt for LED lights throughout your home and get rid of those energy guzzling incandescent bulbs. Your interior will look and feel brighter, but you may need to purchase lighting that is fit for your home needs, contact a professional at homify to get the latest and most affordable options.

4. Entertainment at home

Have you ever considered how much money you spend per month on eating out at restaurants with your family and friends? Opt for a simple homely dinner party in the comfort of your living space, and save money too.

5. Digital storage

If your home is small, you probably don’t have extra space to store a collection of CDs and DVDs, opt for a digital storage device or two and keep all your movies and TV series in one easy to access spot.

6. Assess what you have

Look at the items that you have in your apartment and seem what you have no more use for, consider selling the household goods or even donating them to people in need.

7. Air conditioner system

The air-conditioner is one of the biggest energy waster that contributes to the largest expense of the electricity bill. Fans and open doors and windows are an alternative too, particularly at night.

8. Keep items as needed

Try not to buy too many grocery items at a time because storage is already a problem, consider buying as needed.

9. Water saving initiative

Think about investing in some water saving initiatives to reduce the water bill, cut back on long showers in order to reduce your household water usage. These are some: Smart ideas to lower your electricity bill.

A lovely rustic home perfect for South African families
What money saving tips do you have?

