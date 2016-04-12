The Ultimate Container House

Sustainability has never looked this stylish! Christina Menezes Architects, based in Brazil, came with the beautiful concept for a container house, transforming a standard issue shipping container into an intimate abode. The integration of natural elements promotes its assimilation into the natural environment around it and the use of glass solves problems relating to temperature.

There is an ever-growing consciousness of sustainability and green design. Lately trends have leaned towards living simpler in smaller spaces. Although this house was certainly constructed with that in mind, it does not lack in style and elegance. All of the structural elements, furnishings and finishes combine to create an elegant eco-friendly home which can be easily constructed just about anywhere!

Join us to take a look at this innovative project!