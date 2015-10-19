Modern living loft

This one bedroom beauty is a new take on studio apartment living, utilising all the space within to look amazing yet remain a simply modern, elegant living space, preferably for a single person. It's an exciting project that has made for a stunning example of small space ideas.

The house has two totally different facades on either side and is sort of a rectangular piece of art, it's different, contemporary and inviting and is well thought-out and imaginative at the same time, making for an excellent discussion piece at intimately hosted get-togethers with a group of close friends.

It's a big take on a small house with modern low-cost ideas used for an edge. The floor space is only 50m2, but that does mean that it cannot be a home. In fact this functional designer home is proof to the fact that the best ideas are always the simplest!