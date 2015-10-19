Modern living loft

This one bedroom beauty is a new take on studio apartment living, utilising all the space within to look amazing yet remain a simply modern, elegant living space, preferably for a single person. It's an exciting project that has made for a stunning example of small space ideas.
The house has two totally different facades on either side and is sort of a rectangular piece of art, it's different, contemporary and inviting and is well thought-out and imaginative at the same time, making for an excellent discussion piece at intimately hosted get-togethers with a group of close friends.
It's a big take on a small house with modern low-cost ideas used for an edge. The floor space is only 50m2, but that does mean that it cannot be a home. In fact this functional designer home is proof to the fact that the best ideas are always the simplest!
Here we see the front facade of this one storey wonder, clean lines and neutral colours were used throughout the seemingly windowless structure, but on closer examination a long horizontal framed slot in the wall actually is a window! That's quite fabulous right? This allows the resident to see who just pulled up onto their driveway too.
Added to that is the flat dark roof which does not detract from the modern simplicity of the house, but rather adds to it. The roof has been extended a little further than just the house making way for an undercover garage parking area.
The use of grey bricks for the driveway further presents the clean approach that was taken here, it all works well with the neutral use of design, while the actual floor of the parking area makes use of the same tone as the house. The whole front is elegant, charming eye-catching and modern minimalist at its best.
A view from the opposite side shows a totally different angle, contrasting completely with the front facade which seems like a closed box. The back gives viewers an idea of what the inside is like with its completely translucent glass walls and doors.
The large windows and glass walls allows for natural light to pour in during the day which makes the interior seem illuminated from the outside. Here the full view shows off everything that is happening in doors, from the decor and design to what the resident is cooking for supper!
The use of concrete in building the house provides a comfort and relief during the hotter summer months along with the large glass doors and windows, which will allow for cool refreshing air to enter the house. This house will remain perfectly comfortable and inviting regardless of season. And the reason why is visible in the next picture.
From far the detail is not as visible, but taking a closer look only begins to show off the modernity of this amazing establishment. The dark paneled glass doors are in contrast with the natural tone used in the front of the building, but continues to match with the dark roof.
The interior allows us to just catch a glimpse of the picture where we can see bright open spaces, elegant, timeless decor and even a large fireplace separating the sleeping area of the structure from the living space. The use of clean lines makes for exceptional beauty.
While the studio-type loft structure shows off modern minimalist living, the use of the fireplace brings in a welcoming warmth, this allows the home to maintain a comfortable environment regardless of the season and weather condition. It also serves to ensure that both the sleeping area and the rest of the building remain warm, while adding a touch of privacy.
Here we see the living space formed from a multiple use environment, this includes a modest kitchen, functional dining area and a comfortable area to relax and enjoy the natural light and fresh air. All without having to move to another room!
This all white kitchen perfectly suits this home as it blends in with the natural and modern appeal that was chosen for the exterior and translates it to the interior. The long horizontal window that was visible from the outside is situated just above the stove so the resident can always see who's just decided to visit. Or it just allows for a street view without having to go out and see what's happening.
The use of storage space is well-planned while the modern and simple appliances look perfectly suited for the environment. The addition of a four seater dining room table means that a small group of people can enjoy a meal together in this intimate, but functional home.
A bedroom such as this provides a relaxing look and feel that is completely adapted to the rest of the house, its use of natural neutral tones continues here in the floors and the furniture style and colour chosen. The seemingly artsy decor is demure without being feminine.
An addition of a dressing room is great here because it allows for the bedroom space to be more open and uncluttered, while the mirror situated provides an extra edge as it makes the room seem larger. The wonderful use of lights here once again provides that warmth.
The bedroom also has access to the fireplace which keeps it warm during those chilly nights. The large glass windows and doors provide natural light during the day, but the simple use of decor ensures privacy is maintained for those quiet intimate moments or just for the sake of being at home.
The bathroom uses similar tones to the rest of the house, maintaining that neutral environment. The space in the house is limited and therefore requires precision in planning and execution. The bathroom has a screen which provides some privacy, so necessary especially when entertaining guests.
The space was incorporated next to the storage area on the kitchen side of the structure, which is the only part of the contemporary living space that is not exactly open plan, this is to avoid bathroom clutter from detracting from the shear awesomeness that is the design here.
While the bathroom is not exactly ensuite, it is situated in between the bedroom and the living area, which allows access without actually having to walk through the bedroom. Perfect for this modest, yet close quarters set up which is seen here. This entire set up is designed for single living, but it has potential to entertain a few close friends or family.