Presenting Modernity

Today, we set foot in Poland, Eastern Europe, where architect studio RS + Robert Skitek erected a modern piece of construction and called it a house.

Set in the midst of a development landscape in order to increase the value of the plot and area, this architectural structure perfectly embodies the style ‘modern’. The example we’ll be discovering in detail succeeds in standing out from its neighbouring abodes, and yet, at the same time, perfectly blends in with its surroundings – truly a unique accomplishment.

Let’s start our journey to experience not just ultra modernity, but exceptional character exemplified in both the contemporary exterior and chic interior.