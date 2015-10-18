Black House at the Lake!

This lake house is an absolutely dream for anyone who loves country living, a fisherman at heart or even those who can do without modern elements. It's the perfect home away from home, simple living at its finest with charm and all the characteristics of a log cabin, with a slight edge.

It's unassuming from the outside and from a distance resembles a barn over-looking a serene and peaceful lake. The sides of this house have a difference about them, with one completely closed by the black wood panels, while the other provides a picturesque view that money could not buy.

The structure makes for an excellent holiday home if you really need to escape the madness of the city on a weekend. This is a rustic idea brought to life and truly is a new take on a cabin by the lake. Time here can be spent in quiet contemplation if all you need is to be alone.