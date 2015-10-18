Black House at the Lake!

This lake house is an absolutely dream for anyone who loves country living, a fisherman at heart or even those who can do without modern elements. It's the perfect home away from home, simple living at its finest with charm and all the characteristics of a log cabin, with a slight edge.
It's unassuming from the outside and from a distance resembles a barn over-looking a serene and peaceful lake. The sides of this house have a difference about them, with one completely closed by the black wood panels, while the other provides a picturesque view that money could not buy.
The structure makes for an excellent holiday home if you really need to escape the madness of the city on a weekend. This is a rustic idea brought to life and truly is a new take on a cabin by the lake. Time here can be spent in quiet contemplation if all you need is to be alone.
Built within four months, this small country cottage is perfect for a young family who love spending their time outdoors taking in the fresh air and greenery or simply trying to partake in activities such as fishing, hiking or even staying indoors and enjoying a good book.
The peaceful surroundings provide an unspoilt area for a home such as this and a relaxing atmosphere if all you want to do is sleep or meditate. The greenery and calm waters allow for becoming one with nature, something which any country-lover hopes to be.
This angle of the house perfectly displays the view and the architectural exterior of the structure, which includes a skylight and small balcony to enjoy the cool air without having to leave your own personal paradise. It's all wood structure maintain a natural appeal, so necessary if you are looking to get away from it all.
From the top view you will never guess that this rustic cabin-like house is actually a double storey venture, with a concrete foundation to keep the view perfect without rolling down the hill. The steep terrain of this area meant architects needed to take that into consideration when actually building the house.
The house comes equipped with a log burning fireplace, which is much needed during those harsh, bitter and cold winters. This means that the cabin will make a great time out space regardless of the weather conditions and climate. It even has underfloor heating, so there are no excuses needed to not a getaway!
This immaculate structure was built using blackened wooden panels for the roof and the walls, at first glimpse it doesn't look like an actual living space, but on further exploration it's a complete package of a relaxing and unwinding atmosphere, with views, environment and peace and quiet.
This multi-functional living space has taken advantage of the generous area available to plan for a small kitchen with a stove and wash up area, an eating area with place for six as well as a couch for relaxing by the fireplace. Added to this is a book shelf for storage and even a desk, which is any writer's dream.
The large window sort of frames the view as is almost a living work of art while low hanging lights above the dining room table provide a sense of intimacy for a romantic atmosphere or just add a touch of coziness and warmth to the room.
While the whole structure is wooden besides the concrete foundation which was necessary so the building maintains its place on the slope. The interior made use of the same wooden idea, but in a natural colour, maintaining that colour throughout the kitchenette and bookshelf.
A daring staircase points the way to another room with a view. This attic-like space has a solitude to it, and with its own skylight could bear witness to some amazing sights of the horizon, sunsets, the stars and galaxies as the cabin is located in area unspoilt by man-made indulgence.
The top part of this wooden structure overlooks the living area and is a landing which can easily be converted into a sleeping area. A cot already looks at home here or it can just be a reading area for someone who wants to enjoy the natural light.
The wooden room is aesthetically pleasing and has an almost barn-like appeal, a place of safety or just area to think. The room is also an entrance area for the main bedroom which is upstairs as well. Think of the memories and experiences that can be had out here! Probably magical!
Perfection of loft living, this bedroom has a view of the slope side and is perfect for a couple or someone who requires some solitude to reflect and contemplate the good things in life. The bed fits snugly into the width and length of the room and makes for a cosy comfort, while the added reading lights can be both a necessity or provide a romantic setting.
The bedroom is made up of natural wooden framework and is supported by a concrete shell at the foundation of the structure. The large fixed glazed window is pleasantly welcome as it allows in natural light, which is perfect for early morning risers!
The use of simple decor in the duvet cover makes the room uncluttered and simple, while being relaxing and wonderfully calm. Who wouldn't want to spend a day or two just enjoying this fresh air filled charming and non-extravagant masterpiece.
So while the bedroom is something of the imagination, who would've thought that the bathroom would be incorporated into the same space, opposite the bed? This new take on the ensuite allows for minimalism to take a step further into the future
A small window about the bath ensures fresh air can get rid of the steam which emanates from a hot bath, while this can surely be a honeymoon option for busy couples that need time away together to bond, without distractions.
The set up makes for a compelling time away together especially on those cold winter nights, when getting from the bath into the bed will take a literal meaning. All in all this modern day lake house has a appeal, charm, fun, functionality and above all rest and relaxation written all over it! Now wouldn't that be nice?