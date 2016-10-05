An old South African kitchen gets a beautiful new life (plans included!)

Today we will look at the transformation of an impractical, drab old kitchen into a stylish and sophisticated new space. Not only did this kitchen get an aesthetic facelift, but it the entire spatial arrangement had been changed to divide the new area into a room with four distinct spaces with its own individual functions.

This is also a project which clearly illustrates the amazing professionals we have right here in our own South Africa and the impressive renovations they can bring about. We will thus explore this renovation process in detail, looking at what the kitchen had looked like before the intervention, what changes had taken place, and lastly inspect the plans for the project to see what ideas we can copy! Join us if you need some inspiration for your own kitchen renovation.