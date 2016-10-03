This couple used all their money to build this small family home

Today, it's time to jet off to Japan to inspect the beautiful and inspiring project we have in store for you. We have already seen quite a few homes and projects here on homify which draw heavily on Asian art and design, especially when it comes to Japanese architecture. The clean design lines, commitment to the purity of materials, and influence of Eastern philosophy makes for the creation of buildings which are irresistibly simple, yet beautiful.
This is certainly the case with the house we have to present to you here, which had been designed by Spill Architecture in Kyoto. What you are about to see, is a harmonious dialogue between concrete and wood, with such details that are sure to leave you longing to be in its presence.
Join us to take a peaceful stroll through this modern family home with a serene spirit.
The House Along Saigoku Highway is, in fact, a 100-year old building which has now been remodelled by Spill Architects, and transformed in to a modern home to outshine the top designs in the world.
The clients for the project had been a couple in their sixties, with a child in high school. Since the inhabitants are all mature, there had been no need to take into account the needs of a growing family, and the architects could have free reign in rather designing a more tranquil and toned-down environment.
Here we can see the exterior of the house, which faces the Saigoku Highway. Naturally, privacy had been of utmost concern on this side of the house, since it faces the bustling highway that is open to so many strangers and noisy traffic. We can see the design incorporating concrete for noise reduction, as well as opaque, charcoal-coloured walls which provides a dense boundary between the home's inhabitants and the highway happenings.
Moving inside of the house, we are properly stunned by the interior which relies so strongly on the use of wood, bringing out the raw beauty of the material. The decorative wooden beams which span across and over the lower level create a beautiful, natural dynamism, as well as providing some delineation of vertical space in a loft-type room.
The wooden flooring in the area mimics the ceiling beams below, and we can see the use of wooden furniture to continue this trend.
On the walls, we can see the use of large concrete blocks as building material, providing not only effective insulation, but a lovely industrial-style contrast to the use of wood.
Going into the family bathroom, we first find a supremely light and natural overall look, but once we come up close for a more detailed inspection, we can see that the space is alive and dynamic with the strategic use of material. All the walls in this room is coated with very fine ceramic tiles in familial colours, bringing in a sense of variance and movement which all blends together once you move further away.
In addition, the use of bamboo for the sink counter complements this effect, whilst also adding it's own warmth and character to the mix.
We cannot leave off from this project without begging you to stand still a moment and appreciate this view. Imagine just relaxing with a book and cup of coffee in hand, and staring out onto this scene. This garden space is in view of the living room space of the house, and we can see that the interior space also opens up nearly seamlessly into the garden itself. The minimal design of the garden is well-suited to the style of the house, and the whole ensemble simply exudes tranquility and peace.
With this last scene in mind, as well as reflecting on the other features of the home, we can definitely say that this is a house well suited to the needs of its owners, and which will calmly withstand the pressures of time and trends.