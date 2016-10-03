This couple used all their money to build this small family home

Today, it's time to jet off to Japan to inspect the beautiful and inspiring project we have in store for you. We have already seen quite a few homes and projects here on homify which draw heavily on Asian art and design, especially when it comes to Japanese architecture. The clean design lines, commitment to the purity of materials, and influence of Eastern philosophy makes for the creation of buildings which are irresistibly simple, yet beautiful.

This is certainly the case with the house we have to present to you here, which had been designed by Spill Architecture in Kyoto. What you are about to see, is a harmonious dialogue between concrete and wood, with such details that are sure to leave you longing to be in its presence.

Join us to take a peaceful stroll through this modern family home with a serene spirit.