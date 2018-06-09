Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 small and beautiful houses that will motivate you to build your own

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
PIERA, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT
Loading admin actions …

Small houses have become more and more popular with the passing of the years, signalling an option for those looking to create a new home without making a big investment. The high cost of living, as well as the lack of spaces and extensive grounds to build homes due to high demand is an ever-increasing pressure on modern homeowners or aspiring homeowners.

This issue has led architects and designers to be diligent in creating charming and cosy homes in a few square meters. These quaint buildings promote a minimalist lifestyle and relinquish elements or materials that are not necessary to live comfortably every day.

Proving that good things come in small packages, these five houses we have for you today are perfect examples of how you can have a cosy, comfortable and stylish home without it having to be a huge mansion. Join us know to tour these sterling testimonies of good design!

1. Rustic and charming

Casa con estructura de madera SCS, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style house Stone
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

The rustic style of the mountain huts we often see in small houses looks great and displays character and personality. Wood combined with light colours achieve a balanced composition where its elegant texture and deep colour does not dwarf the small dimensions of the housing. The designers found the perfect balance between materials and clear coatings to make this house into a lovely rustic house.

2. Simple but coquettish little house

PIERA, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

It is good to cut a few square meters from the house so that you can invest a little more in its finishes and coatings, either in detail or in terms of other household items. In the picture above, we see a simple but nicely decorated house with natural coatings such as slate facades and natural wood elements for details on the roof. Without much to indicate a huge yard, the house has a welcoming porch and a large garden full of greenery.

3. Colonial with a modern twist

CASA FLORADES, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style house Wood White
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

There is nothing cosier than materials such as wood and the reddish colour of these tiles, elements that together create a colonial aesthetic which, however, can be modernised and adapted to the uses and trends of today. This cottage looks immaculate with white facades and an elaborate wooden structure to support the roof gable that protects both the interior and pleasant porch of the house. Combining large glass openings, this colonial house has nothing to envy of other homes in the neighbourhood.

4. Cheery and colourful

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

One way of highlighting small houses is by using bright colours and pastels that make people notice these small beauties among large buildings. This property has many green areas and vegetation that look great with an aquamarine background, filled with life and joy, this small building does not need ornaments or unnecessary items.

5. Minimalist and textured

Re:Toyosaki, coil松村一輝建設計事務所 coil松村一輝建設計事務所 Eclectic style houses
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

The trick to use white to visually expand internal spaces also applies to small houses facades, making them shine in the sun and look a little wider and fresher. Monotony is broken with this house, thanks to its facade that combines different materials without looking overdone. The use of white and glass bricks allows the passage of natural light and wood to the door, marking the access to the front in a contrasting way.

From this list it is evident that a small home can also be impressive and beautiful. Now you just have to make sure you have an entryway to suit it!

10 ways to make your bedroom look like a hotel
Which of these small homes did you find most inspiring?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks