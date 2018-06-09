5 small and beautiful houses that will motivate you to build your own

Small houses have become more and more popular with the passing of the years, signalling an option for those looking to create a new home without making a big investment. The high cost of living, as well as the lack of spaces and extensive grounds to build homes due to high demand is an ever-increasing pressure on modern homeowners or aspiring homeowners.

This issue has led architects and designers to be diligent in creating charming and cosy homes in a few square meters. These quaint buildings promote a minimalist lifestyle and relinquish elements or materials that are not necessary to live comfortably every day.

Proving that good things come in small packages, these five houses we have for you today are perfect examples of how you can have a cosy, comfortable and stylish home without it having to be a huge mansion. Join us know to tour these sterling testimonies of good design!