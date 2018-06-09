5 small and beautiful houses that will motivate you to build your own

Small houses have become more and more popular with the passing of the years, signalling an option for those looking to create a new home without making a big investment. The high cost of living, as well as the lack of spaces and extensive grounds to build homes due to high demand is an ever-increasing pressure on modern homeowners or aspiring homeowners.
This issue has led architects and designers to be diligent in creating charming and cosy homes in a few square meters. These quaint buildings promote a minimalist lifestyle and relinquish elements or materials that are not necessary to live comfortably every day.
Proving that good things come in small packages, these five houses we have for you today are perfect examples of how you can have a cosy, comfortable and stylish home without it having to be a huge mansion. Join us know to tour these sterling testimonies of good design!
The rustic style of the mountain huts we often see in small houses looks great and displays character and personality. Wood combined with light colours achieve a balanced composition where its elegant texture and deep colour does not dwarf the small dimensions of the housing. The designers found the perfect balance between materials and clear coatings to make this house into a lovely rustic house.
It is good to cut a few square meters from the house so that you can invest a little more in its finishes and coatings, either in detail or in terms of other household items. In the picture above, we see a simple but nicely decorated house with natural coatings such as slate facades and natural wood elements for details on the roof. Without much to indicate a huge yard, the house has a welcoming porch and a large garden full of greenery.
There is nothing cosier than materials such as wood and the reddish colour of these tiles, elements that together create a colonial aesthetic which, however, can be modernised and adapted to the uses and trends of today. This cottage looks immaculate with white facades and an elaborate wooden structure to support the roof gable that protects both the interior and pleasant porch of the house. Combining large glass openings, this colonial house has nothing to envy of other homes in the neighbourhood.
One way of highlighting small houses is by using bright colours and pastels that make people notice these small beauties among large buildings. This property has many green areas and vegetation that look great with an aquamarine background, filled with life and joy, this small building does not need ornaments or unnecessary items.
The trick to use white to visually expand internal spaces also applies to small houses facades, making them shine in the sun and look a little wider and fresher. Monotony is broken with this house, thanks to its facade that combines different materials without looking overdone. The use of white and glass bricks allows the passage of natural light and wood to the door, marking the access to the front in a contrasting way.
From this list it is evident that a small home can also be impressive and beautiful. Now you just have to make sure you have an entryway to suit it!