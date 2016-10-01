A family home that has it all (and you'll wish it was yours!)

A generous family home in a 100 square meters seems like a stretch at best. When we think of free-standing homes in suburbia, we immediately imagine medium to large buildings in which a family can build their life together. We must admit, however, that we are often surprised here at homify with the amazing projects and concepts our talented professionals come up with.

In that spirit and on this topic, we bring you a home today that is sure to annihilate all of your preconceived ideas about what a family home should look like and be. This compact project rises well above expectations and turns into a family home that really has it all. If you thought you needed a great deal of space to host all of your family's needs and activities, we can safely say you had been wrong on that account.

Now, let us not waste any more time, but jump right into this amazing project to see what it has in store!