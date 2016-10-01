A family home that has it all (and you'll wish it was yours!)

A generous family home in a 100 square meters seems like a stretch at best. When we think of free-standing homes in suburbia, we immediately imagine medium to large buildings in which a family can build their life together. We must admit, however, that we are often surprised here at homify with the amazing projects and concepts our talented professionals come up with.
In that spirit and on this topic, we bring you a home today that is sure to annihilate all of your preconceived ideas about what a family home should look like and be. This compact project rises well above expectations and turns into a family home that really has it all. If you thought you needed a great deal of space to host all of your family's needs and activities, we can safely say you had been wrong on that account.
Now, let us not waste any more time, but jump right into this amazing project to see what it has in store!
This magnificent modern cottage is a concept of HQ-Design, a company all the way from Russia which provide fantastic prefabricated and modular homes suited to the needs of the client. As with other prefabricated projects, their houses are supremely cost-effective, eco-friendly and easy to build, making it an attractive option regardless of your situation.
The unbelievable thing about this project, however, is that it set the owners back a mere R372 800.00! Yes, you read that right, this family home had been less than four thousand rands to build. Can you imagine?! This definitely must re-ignite every aspiring homeonwer's hopes of having their very own above without burying themselves in depth or waiting decades to before they are able to afford it. It has surely caught our attention.
Here we can see a detailed floor plan of the house, and although it may look bring enough from here, we think you'll do well to take note of this house's spatial arrangement.
Although the architects had designed the house with functionality in mind all the way, they also sought to utilise every square meter of the surface area available, in order that clients may get the most out of the design. The most notable result of this ethos is the impressive open-plan kitchen-living-dining room area, which take up a surface area of 32 square meters and is generous in its allowance for space.
In addition to this spacious open-plan living area, the house also boasts of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a utility room, and an entrance hall. Fitting all of this so comfortably in such a small space is certainly a testament to what can be done with creative spatial arrangements in a small house.
Now let's go back outside to get another exterior view of the place, but this time from a different vantage point. Here in the backyard, we can see some of the finer details of the house's structural design.
Firstly, it is well worth our time to note that the neutral colours allow for a timeless look which is sure to withstand many fads and trends which will come and go over the years. The facade had been coated in decorative plaster, which is a classic and cost-effective choice for the exterior of residences. The windows are made out of glazed glass, which not only allows for effective temperature control, but also for more privacy and comfort.
From the details we see here and throughout the entire house's design, it is clear the practicality and the cost-consciousness had been prioritised all the way. The result, however, is nothing less than a beautiful and practical family home!