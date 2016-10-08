5 small but modern dining ideas (that are easy to copy!)

If you just adore the idea of a spacious looking dining room to entertain family and friends. Then this Ideabook is perfect for you! The modern home has seen the merger of the kitchen, living area and dining room into one open plan space, but that doesn’t mean that your home cannot be elegant, stylish and comfortable. With the help of the interior designers at homify, your small dining room can definitely be attractive and creative, allowing you to make the most of those Sunday evening dinner parties with your loved ones, in a beautiful setting of course! Let’s be inspired.
Create an elegant setting by including a bright chandelier above your dining room table, go with a polished wooden dining table to complete the look, and consider some designer décor for a practical setting. Divide the dining area from the rest of the home through the addition of a rug, and set the tone for style with a lovely centrepiece.
Recreate this chic dining room with some simple additions, a simple yet cosy light wooden dining table is a perfect choice. If your living area and dining room space is really tiny, you might want to consider incorporating the living room furniture as seating for the dining area.
A beautifully refurbished trestle table might just be the perfect way to get your dining room looking comfortable and attractive, while adding extra seating space for those dinner parties at your place. You can use your kitchen counter area as informal dining for quiet nights, and the dining table as family friendly space.
Create an effective cosy space by including some lovely simple lighting into the design. Take advantage of a corner space in your home and go for an all-white set of table and chairs to really stand out and make a statement of style. This circular design is cute and romantic.
Just because you don’t have that much space in your open plan living area for both a living room and dining room, consider placing the TV as the focal point of the décor. This is a great choice for sport man families, allowing the men to eat and enjoy the game at the same time! If you like the idea of decorating differently, then consider: The perfect dining room according to your zodiac.