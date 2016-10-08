5 small but modern dining ideas (that are easy to copy!)

If you just adore the idea of a spacious looking dining room to entertain family and friends. Then this Ideabook is perfect for you! The modern home has seen the merger of the kitchen, living area and dining room into one open plan space, but that doesn’t mean that your home cannot be elegant, stylish and comfortable. With the help of the interior designers at homify, your small dining room can definitely be attractive and creative, allowing you to make the most of those Sunday evening dinner parties with your loved ones, in a beautiful setting of course! Let’s be inspired.