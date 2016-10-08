8 avoidable small bathroom decorating mistakes

Did you know that just because your bathroom is small in area, doesn’t mean it needs to be tiny, cramped and cluttered? In this Ideabook, we look at 8 totally avoidable bathroom decorating mistakes that could easily get your bathroom feeling brighter, comfortable and more spacious. The bathroom is supposed to be a place where you can unwind and relax, and with these excellent tips by our team of homify interior designers, your small bathroom can be the ultimate space of serenity and tranquillity.