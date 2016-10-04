Your browser is out-of-date.

15 walls with water fountains that will look fabulous in your garden

homify Garden Swim baths & ponds
Water fountains are always a great decorative option whether it’s the interior or the exterior of the house. Light, sound or water, it offers a great sense for all sorts of elements. To let you enjoy the evening tea and breakfast while listening to the melodious sound of water, here we have 15 amazing ways of adding fountains in the house.

Original article by Ritika Tiwari for homify India. 

​How do they work?

homify Modern Garden
The wall of this house is fitted with a water circulation system using a pump. So, you don’t have to worry about the excess consumption of water.  There is an excess of models and designs to choose from and that is why you don’t need to worry about it.

​The effect of a Cascade

A Contemporary "Oasis", Kevin Cooper Garden Design Kevin Cooper Garden Design Modern Garden
If you like the sound of water, go for the water cascading effect. Instead of the sliding waters, a water system with cascading element will work great and you can surely enjoy the pleasant and relaxing feeling.

​The Décor

¿Quieres dar un toque especial a tu jardín?, Slabon Forja Creativa Slabon Forja Creativa Garden Accessories & decoration
A wall with fountains is highly special and decorative, but we can always make some small tweaks to emphasize our style. Here we have a combination of gold and earth tones to make the wall shine like a star.

​A monumental staircase

DEPARTAMENTO SANTA FE, Capitel Arquitectura Capitel Arquitectura
A vertical source placed on the wall is the focal point of the room. The elongated design brings the impression of a small waterfall indoors and the water flows simply inside the garden stone.

​Elegance and refinement

House in Blair Atholl, Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Garden Swim baths & ponds
A dramatic effect is achieved here by connecting the interiors and exteriors of the house. The only difference here is a concrete wall and it truly harmonizes the textures of the place. A lively and dynamic example it is for bringing the outdoor elements in.

​Harmonizing inside the home

homify Interior landscaping
Feng Shui supports placing a small fountain in the house as it brings a cooler and fresher environment with it. This house certainly has a connection with mood.

​Gracing the façade

Hacienda Chaká, Arturo Campos Arquitectos Arturo Campos Arquitectos Colonial style window and door
How about adding a fountain in the façade of the house? A façade makes the first impression of the house and this house gives the perfect example.

In the right place

PATIO I SA, SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura Modern Garden Wood Wood effect
The sound of floating water lets you cope with the stress encountered throughout the day. A wall of water on the terrace has elevated every aspect of natural elements, letting you relax in bliss.

​From a Green Wall

DUCHA VEGETAL, PhytoKinetic S.L. PhytoKinetic S.L. Eclectic style garden
The decoration of a fountain always depends on a designer's imagination and here the landscape designer went for green walls bringing the fullness of life and nature.

​In a small corner of the garden

Modern Family garden in North London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern Garden
Call it a place full of greens and natural harmony. There is soil, rock, water as well as shrubs brightening the entire space with positive energy.

​Sobriety and Elegance

Terraza en Madrid con Pérgola, La Habitación Verde La Habitación Verde Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
The modern style of water fountain grips elegance and simplicity here. The terrace holds a lovely fountain on a black and white wall with some green notes around.

​Regardless of the size and budget

子供達の庭, Gokansha/ゴカンシャ Gokansha/ゴカンシャ Garden Accessories & decoration
No matter what is your budget, there is always a space for fountains in the house. A great example, you have here.

​A low wall spectacular

Vivienda unifamiliar en Dénia, Alicante, Jorge Belloch interiorismo Jorge Belloch interiorismo Modern Garden
Call it a fountain or a gardening tool, this fountain serves other purposes. Made of stone, this source lets the water fall without any splash.

​Pure Magic

homify Modern Garden
The magical atmosphere here awakens the subconscious mind inside you and this place will do it for sure.

​Originality Maximum

homify Garden Swim baths & ponds
The variety of designs and style in there is truly impressive. Just use your creativity and imagination and even the everyday items can be turned into magnificent designs.

Try these ideas and for more amazing examples, click here.

The perfect flat in 70m²
What do you think of these wall fountain ideas? We'd love to hear your opinion!

