7 ways to save money furnishing a living room

When planning to furnish a living room—and especially wanting to do so as inexpensively as possible—it is pivotal to have an idea of what the end product will look like. Naturally this will be customised according to personal preference. It will be very beneficial to take some time out and think about what your personal style is when it comes to interior design. This will include thinking about what colours, types of furniture, lighting and accessories you like most. What better way to do that than to look at the myriad ideabooks, projects and pictures at your disposal on homify! This will provide the opportunity to see many different styles and figure out your own.

Keeping this defined style in mind, a colour palette for the room as well as a floor plan for the furniture and other objects can be drawn up. This is invaluable planning for the rest of the project.